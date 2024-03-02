Genshin Impact 4.5 update countdown and maintenance time

Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program has revealed many juicy details about the upcoming version update. HoYoverse officials have confirmed that the new version 4.5 update will drop on March 13, 2024. With no advancement to the main storyline and only one new 5-star character debut, the community has started calling the new patch a filler update.

Although the new patch will be available globally simultaneously, the exact timing will vary depending on the time zone. In this article, we'll review everything you need to know about the 4.5 update, server maintenance, release date, and time.

Disclaimer: The launch time and date have been speculated based on past trends.

When will Genshin Impact 4.5 update launch?

On March 01, 2024, Genshin Impact officials premiered the 4.5 livestream. During the livestream, you learn all the details about future content coming to the version 4.5 update. From previous precedence, we know that officials conduct these livestreams 10-12 days before the new update launch and one day after the Phase II banner expires.

Hence, we can safely expect the new 4.5 update to drop at 11 am (UTC+8) on March 13, 2024. Before the release of new content, players still have more than a week to collect Primogems and complete any outstanding quests or activities. According to previous version updates, you can refer to this table, which lists all the major timezones and the launch time in these servers:

AMERICA / NA (March 12, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

EUROPE / EU (March 13, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

ASIA (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Countdown to track Genshin Impact 4.5 update

Players can keep track of the next update release with this global countdown. As long as the countdown says "Time until Genshin Impact 4.5 drops", there is still time until the new update is released. The countdown will reach zero on March 13, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8).

Experienced players must know that HoYoverse officials will run server maintenance before the new update.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Server Maintenance

Paimon maintenance artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Officials strictly follow their version update schedule. Based on previous maintenance updates, version 4.5 will go under maintenance on March 13, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8). During this time, players cannot access their game accounts. The server downtime is expected to last for 5 hours.

For the inconvenience players face, officials also hand out 300+ Primogems as compensation after the servers come back online. Hence, don't forget to claim them from your in-game mailbox.

