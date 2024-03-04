Genshin Impact 4.5 events and official banners

Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program premiered on March 1, 2024, with the livestream confirming the upcoming character and weapon banners. Chiori's debut will be accompanied by three character reruns. Furthermore, the officials also introduced the rumored third banner, which features reruns of Mondstadt characters.

You also receive a sneak peek of all the events planned for the version 4.5 update. For a filler patch with no advancement to the main storyline, we have ample events that will allow players to obtain lots of Primogems for their summons. This article will highlight all the Genshin Impact events and official banners announced in the latest 4.5 livestream.

Genshin Impact reveals upcoming 4.5 events and official banners

Upcoming 4.5 banner characters (Image via HoYoverse)

On March 1, 2024, Genshin Impact officials premiered the 4.5 Special Program. The livestream has announced tons of future content, including banners, events, etc. Those who missed the broadcast will want to know what's in store for the upcoming version 4.5 update. Let's start with the official banner announcement.

The following 5-star characters are confirmed to appear in the upcoming update:

Phase I

Chiori (5-star Geo)

Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

Phase II

Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

Genshin Impact 4.5 will also introduce Chronicled Wish, an Event Wish banner that features rerun for characters and weapons that haven't appeared on the limited banners for a long period.

Chronicled Wish revealed in 4.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all 5-star items that will be featured in this new Event Wish banner:

Characters

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Diluc (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Jean (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Mona (5-star Hydro)

Weapons

Beacon of Reed Sea (Claymore)

(Claymore) Songs of Broken Pines (Claymore)

(Claymore) Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore)

(Claymore) Skyward Pride (Claymore)

(Claymore) Skyward Spine (Polearm)

(Polearm) Lost Prayer of Sacred Winds (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Skyward Atlas (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Hunter's Path (Bow)

(Bow) Skyward Harp (Bow)

Official notes state that you must use the "Chronicled Path" to pick your desired 5-star item from the list. Irrespective of the item, you will have to make 90 pulls for a guaranteed 5-star summon. Losing 50-50 provides Fate Points, guaranteeing your next 5-star summon as the one picked in Chronicled Path.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Events

The upcoming 4.5 update will feature the following events in Phase I and Phase II previews:

Alchemical Ascension: Management Sim

Management Sim Feline Fortress Furrdyssey: Cat-related event

Cat-related event The Great Fayz Reaction Debate: Combat event

Combat event Rolling Crossfire: Arcade event

Furthermore, the upcoming 4.5 update will add new characters, action, and talent cards in the Genius Invokation TCG. Leyline Overflow will also return in the same update. Participate in these events to earn rewards like Refinement Materials, Primogems, Crown of Insight, and Character EXP Materials.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.