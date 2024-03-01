Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes, release, and expiry time

Genshin Impact's version 4.5 Special Program livestream will premiere shortly and HoYoverse will release three exclusive redeem codes during the telecast. The livestream will provide several details about the upcoming version update, including new character banners, weapon banners, events, and much more.

You can exchange the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes to obtain Primogems and several in-game items. However, you must note that these redemption codes are time-sensitive and will expire after 24 hours.

This article will mention all redeem codes shared during the 4.5 livestream alongside their rewards. It will also provide details on how to exchange them before they expire.

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry time

Here are all three Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream redeem codes:

DAKTDBWTZTYR

100x Primogems

10x Mystical Enhancement Ore

AT3BDSWTYBKD

100x Primogems

5x Adventurer's Experience

5TKAUAWAGBJR

100x Primogems

50,000 Mora

As mentioned above, these redemption codes can only be used for 24 hours and will expire on March 2, 2024, at 7 am (UTC -8). Therefore, it is recommended to exchange them as soon as possible so you don't miss out on Primogems and other in-game items.

How to redeem Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream codes

The 4.5 livestream codes can be redeemed in several ways, either in-game, on the official website, or on the HoYoLAB app.

Here's how to do it in-game:

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner.

Go to the Settings menu, and browse down to the Account tab.

Select the Redeem Code option.

Enter the code in the dialog box and click redeem to obtain the rewards.

Alternatively, you can redeem your codes on the official website:

How to redeem codes on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the web page and log in with your HoYoverse account.

Select your game server.

After confirming your character nickname, enter the redemption code.

Click redeem and the rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail.

You can also use the HoYoLAB app to redeem codes. Here's how to do so:

How to redeem codes on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Open your HoYoLAB app and go to the Genshin section.

Click on the HoYoGuides option.

Once all codes are live, they will show up at the top.

Select redeem to obtain the rewards.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.