Best weapons for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko has returned to the character banner in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. The Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine is a highly popular 5-star character and an excellent sub-DPS. She wields the Electro element and uses a Catalyst as her weapon of choice. Aside from artifact sets, weapons are the most crucial aspect of building a character in this open-world RPG.

While Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity, is the best choice for her in Genshin Impact, there are several other 5-star and 4-star options that she can use.

Therefore, this article will list the best weapons that you can equip to Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

Best Catalyst weapons for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Most weapons in Genshin Impact are locked behind gacha. As such, not everyone has access to every weapon in the game. This is especially true for 5-star weaponry.

While some characters only have a few suitable weapons in the game, Yae Miko can utilize a wide array of Catalysts. She is a sub-DPS unit that specializes in applying Electro off-field to trigger reactions. Given that her kit scales off the attack and crit stats, weapons offering those work best on her.

However, when using Yae Miko in Hyperbloom team compositions, you can also opt for Catalysts offering Elemental Mastery.

Without further ado, let's look at the best 5-star and 4-star weapons for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

Best 5-star options

Best 5-star weapons (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned above, Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity, is her best-in-slot (BiS) option in the game. It is a Crit DMG stat stick with a passive effect that synergizes with her abilities.

For players who don't have it, here are the best 5-star weapons for Yae Miko:

Kagura's Verity : This is the best weapon for Yae Miko as it provides her with high Crit DMG and buffs her Elemental Skill, the core aspect of her gameplay.

: This is the best weapon for Yae Miko as it provides her with high Crit DMG and buffs her Elemental Skill, the core aspect of her gameplay. Skyward Atlas : Generally regarded as the second-best weapon for her in the game. It provides Yae with a high attack and Elemental DMG Bonus.

: Generally regarded as the second-best weapon for her in the game. It provides Yae with a high attack and Elemental DMG Bonus. A Thousand Floating Dreams: A 5-star weapon that provides a lot of EM to the wielder. Can be a great choice for Yae in Dendro-based team comps.

Best 4-star and F2P options

Best 4-star weapons (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yae Miko can utilize multiple different 4-star weapons efficiently, with The Widsith being the best choice. Here are all her 4-star and F2P options ranked:

The Widsith : This is the best 4-star Catalyst for Yae Miko. Provides her with Crit DMG, similar to her signature, and can buff either attack, Elemental DMG Bonus, or EM.

: This is the best 4-star Catalyst for Yae Miko. Provides her with Crit DMG, similar to her signature, and can buff either attack, Elemental DMG Bonus, or EM. Solar Pearl : It is a Battle Pass Catalyst capable of buffing the Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage of Yae after using her Normal Attacks. Also provides a lot of Crit Rate via secondary stat.

: It is a Battle Pass Catalyst capable of buffing the Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage of Yae after using her Normal Attacks. Also provides a lot of Crit Rate via secondary stat. Oathsworn Eye : An event-exclusive weapon released in version 2.5, this is the best F2P option for her. It provides her with additional attack and energy recharge.

: An event-exclusive weapon released in version 2.5, this is the best F2P option for her. It provides her with additional attack and energy recharge. Blackcliff Agate : Another Crit DMG weapon that can only be obtained from the Starglitter Exchange shop. It increases the wielder's attack after defeating enemies.

: Another Crit DMG weapon that can only be obtained from the Starglitter Exchange shop. It increases the wielder's attack after defeating enemies. Hakushin Ring: This is a craftable F2P weapon from the Inazuma series that can provide her energy recharge and Elemental DMG Bonus.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.