Best Yae Miko teams in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst character in Genshin Impact and excels as a sub-DPS unit. You can also play her as an on-field main DPS in some teams or use her in various Aggravate, Quicken, and Quickbloom team comps. For those unaware, she is getting a re-run during Phase 2 of the game's version 5.6.

If you do not have Yae Miko yet, you can obtain her from the new Inazuma Chronicle wish banner, which will be available from May 27, 2025, to June 17, 2025. If you want to obtain her signature weapon, Kagura's Verity, it is also available on the same banner.

On that note, this article lists some of the best Yae Miko team comps in Genshin Impact that are enjoyable to play and can be used to easily clear endgame content.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Five best Yae Miko team comps in Genshin Impact

1) Yae Miko, Fischl, Kazuha, Nahida

This is one of Yae's best teams, as it deals a lot of damage. Kazuha can utilize the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, which reduces the opponent's Elemental Resistance against Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro elements. Additionally, Nahida can grant an EM bonus to the active characters during her Elemental Burst.

Due to these synergies, Yae Miko deals significant damage in these teams. Fischl is an excellent addition to this team comp, as she deals high off-field Electro damage and can reduce Yae's ER requirements.

However, the disadvantage of this comp is that it lacks a shielder or a healer. You might face some problems when using these characters in harder content, such as Spiral Abyss.

2) Yae Miko, Tighnari, Nahida, Zhongli

This is a unique team comp, as there are two units, Yae and Tighnari, that can play the DPS role. Since C0 Tighnari has some downtime during his rotations, you can use Yae's Elemental Skill and Burst to deal more damage to enemies during that period. Both DPS characters also gain a considerable boost to their damage due to Nahida's buffs.

Furthermore, since this team contains Zhongli, you won't have to worry about getting hit by enemies. Zhongli is one of the best shield characters in Genshin Impact and can tank a high amount of damage. Due to these units, this team comp is great for endgame content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater.

3) Yae Miko, Nahida, Fischl, Alhaitham

You can also slot Yae Miko in Alhaitham team comps, as she deals high off-field damage. Additionally, Alhaitham can utilize the Elemental applications of Yae and Fischl to trigger the Quicken reaction, further boosting his damage. Furthermore, Yae can also get a damage boost as she can trigger various Elemental Reactions in this team.

However, a disadvantage of this team is that you don't have a support character who provides shields or healing, which could cause issues when facing tougher bosses and Local Legends. In that case, you could replace Yae or Fischl with Kuki Shinobu to gain more defensive utility, such as healing.

4) Yae Miko, Nahida, Furina, Sigewinne

You can also use Yae Miko in Quickbloom teams with Furina. In these teams, you can also play her as an on-field reaction driver. Furthermore, you can receive a huge damage boost from Furina's Elemental Burst, apart from the EM buffs from Nahida.

You need a healer for this team, and Sigewinne is an excellent option. Apart from teamwide healing, she can buff the Elemental Skill damage of her teammates through her passive talent. Furthermore, you also get Hydro resonance if you use Sigewinne in the team. Both Hydro units in this party would benefit from this, as they gain 25 percent more HP.

5) Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, Bennett

Lastly, one of Miko's unique team comps is focused on the Overloaded reaction. The teams based on this reaction have gained huge buffs due to the release of Chevreuse. If you have her Constellations, you can get further buffs to boost the damage of your Electro or Pyro characters.

Due to Chevreuse's talents, you can only use a whole party of Pyro and Electro members to gain maximum buffs. Furthermore, Raiden Shogun reduces the ER requirements for all characters in this team. With the double Pyro units Chevreuse and Bennett, you also gain Pyro resonance, which grants a 25 percent ATK boost for all characters.

Chevreuse and Bennet in this team also have healing abilities. Furthermore, Bennett can also provide ATK buffs to the active character during his Elemental Burst. In this team, you can choose to use Yae Miko as an off-field or on-field DPS.

