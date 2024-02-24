How to play Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Team building and best rotations

In Genshin Impact, Yae Miko is one of the best 5-star Electro characters from the Inazuma region. Her kit specializes in dealing high off-field damage and consistent Electro application. To use her optimally in your teams, only learning about her abilities isn't enough. You also need to know how to build a party around this unit and the best rotations for her to dish out the most damage.

This article will be a comprehensive guide to using her effectively. You will learn about building a team around her and the best rotations for her in Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko's team building and best rotations in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

To understand what teams would work with Yae Miko and her team rotation, you need to familiarize yourself with her abilities. Her Elemental Skill summons three totems, and it is her bread and butter. They provide consistent off-field damage and allow you to make full use of her Elemental Burst.

Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst damage depends on how many totems are spawned when it is cast. Her ascension talent also reset her skill cooldown to deploy totems right after the Burst quickly.

Yae Miko's general team building in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko teambuilding example (Image via HoYoverse)

Generally, Yae Miko can fit in multiple team archetypes due to the nature of her Elemental Skill. To get the most out of her, you should try to pair her with another Electro character that has good synergy with her. Here are your best options in this regard:

Raiden Shogun

Fischl

Both of them are great at being Yae Miko's battery and also provide a decent amount of personal damage. Here are others who have great synergy character with her:

Bennett

Kazuha

Kujou Sara

Nahida

Tighnari

Xingqiu

Yelan

Since her kit doesn't snapshot, you want to have any off-field units that provide ATK, EM, or Damage% buffs.

Yae Miko's best team rotations in Genshin Impact

Example of standard rotation (Image via HoYoverse)

There are different combos you can run in Yae Miko teams. Here is a quick overview:

EEE > Swap > Q > EEE N2CJ / N2CD N1CJ / N1CD N1E N1EEN1E

For an off-field Yae Miko, the first combo will be her standard cast combo. Before returning to her, make sure to rotate through other units as much as you can to utilize the starting totems as much as possible.

The second, third, and fifth combo are helpful for on-field Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. The N1E can be used to squeeze out an extra Aggravate or to proc passives. This combo can also cancel the N1 attack animation extremely early and easily.

Overall, every Yae Miko team will start their rotation with her to spawn all her totems. Switch to other units to utilize their kit or apply any buffs/debuffs.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.