Genshin Impact confirms the first character travelers will meet in Nod-Krai

The special program for Genshin Impact, "Let's Start With Nod-Krai," was recently completed on April 30, 2025. This live stream teased players with more information about the upcoming region, Nod-Krai. Moreover, the developers also shared their thought process and ideas behind creating this region. In the special program, they also teased some of the characters that the Traveler will meet in the new area.

This article lists details about the first character in Genshin Impact that the Traveler will meet in the Nod Kai region.

The first character in Genshin Impact that the Traveler will meet in the Nod-Krai region

Screenshot from the Genshin Impact"Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program (Image via HoYoverse)

During the special program "Let's Start with Nod-Krai," Genshin's developer team revealed information about the characters the Traveler will meet in Nod-Krai. They talked about how Travelers can get a sense of security when they meet old friends. Players will be meeting the Grand Master Varka first in the Nod-Krai region.

The Art Designer Crab also talked about how Varka is stationed in Nod-Krai and is investigating some things the expedition team discussed during their journey. He also mentioned that Varka will make a surprise appearance in version 5.6. Initially, players only heard his voice in the 5.6 special program.

Details about Varka's location from the Song of the Welkin Moon web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Players might be able to see Varka's model, which could reveal more information about his vision and weapon type. However, fans might have to wait till the 5.6 update on May 7, 2025, to understand what the developer meant by Varka's special appearance. Players might not be able to see his model, and his appearance could just be based on his voice reveal.

Apart from this, players would also meet some characters who are not so friendly. Although the dev team did not confirm the names of these characters, fans are still hyped to see some of them in-game.

The dev team mentioned the Natlan Archon Quest and the stronghold in Nod-Krai, which might mean that players could see Dottore again. Apart from this, Crab also revealed that several Harbingers are involved with the Nod-Krai conspiracy.

The combat designer, Aquaria, also mentioned that players would meet characters from the Frostmoon Scions. Moreover, this faction would have a clash with the Fatui, as the latter are trying to steal the moon's power. Overall, Nod-Krai looks jam-packed with a lot of factions and characters whose stories will unfold from version 6.0.

