New Genshin Impact event may have given a glimpse of upcoming leaked endgame mode

Genshin Impact version 5.6 has released a new event called Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems, which will be available from May 27, 2025, to June 9, 2025. In this event, players must defeat enemies with specific characters and elements. Moreover, they can get additional buffs by completing certain pre-requirements.

Ad

Each stage during this event has a unique buff. Players will also need to use two teams for each stage. However, it is heavily speculated that the mechanisms in some of these challenges are similar to those from the leaked endgame mode.

On that note, this article lists some similarities and differences we have noticed between the new Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event and the potentially upcoming leaked endgame mode.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this comparison with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact leak hints at a Hexenzirkel member becoming playable

Details about the new leaked endgame mode in Genshin Impact

Ad

Many leakers, such as Firefly News, have shared details regarding the rumored endgame content dubbed Tumult Subduer in Genshin Impact. These reports claim that the new mode could be released in version 5.7 and may be located in the Liyue region. Players will supposedly receive unique rewards after completing all challenges.

According to leaks, players would need to use three different teams to complete each stage for the Tumult Subduer mode. It reportedly has a total of five stages, and players would receive Primogems and other items after completing the first three levels. The last stage would be the most challenging one and offer some special rewards.

Ad

Furthermore, leakers have shared that a player's active characters would start with zero energy in this mode. This mechanism is similar to the new Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event in Genshin Impact. In the latest v5.6 event, a player can also start with zero energy for all their characters. Apart from using two teams, they also need to select specific Elemental Reaction-based teams for each stage.

That said, the new event is also a bit different from the rumored endgame content. During the stages of the Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems, players have to defeat elite and normal enemies. However, in the leaked Tumult Subduer, they would have to fight against a set of bosses whose difficulty would keep increasing with subsequent stages.

Ad

Leakers have also shared that players can receive rewards such as Artifacts if they spend Resin after completing stage three or above in the rumored Tumult Subdoer mode. Furthermore, this mode would reportedly also have a special reward, the details of which are not fully known. To know more about these items, we will have to wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse.

Also read: Genshin Impact 6.0-6.6 character leaks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.