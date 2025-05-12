Genshin Impact leak showcases new endgame mode, Tumult Subduer

Several Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed that a new endgame mode called Tumult Subduer may be introduced in the upcoming version 5.7. It is expected to be a time-sensitive challenge that pits the players against some powerful World Bosses from the RPG. Ahead of the official revelation, notable leaker KazusaLeaks has shared footage showcasing the new game mode.

Read on to learn more about Tumult Subduer in Genshin Impact 5.7, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leak showcases footage of the new Tumult Subduer endgame mode

Recently, KazusaLeaks shared leaked footage of the upcoming Tumult Subduer challenge, which is expected to be added to the title in Genshin Impact's 5.7 update. It is rumored to be a new endgame mode, similar to the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater, located at Sal Terrae in Liyue's Bishui Plains.

According to the footage shared by KazusaLeaks and leaks from HomDGCat, the first iteration of Tumult Subduer may feature the following World Bosses:

Phase 1: Hydro Tulpa: Turbulent Vortex

Phase 2: Lava Dragon Statue: Blazing Flame

Phase 3: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device - Obliterator Panoply

The challenge will also feature five levels of difficulty, ranging from Normal to Mortal, with each having a separate set of rewards. Let's look at all the various difficulties and their rewards, as per the footage:

Normal: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit

Hard: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit

Menacing: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit

Fearless: Mora

Mortal: Mora

Aside from that, players will be able to claim artifacts of their desired artifact sets from within the Tumult Subduer challenge after defeating the bosses. Furthermore, an older leak also suggested that Weapon Skins may be a reward of this endgame mode.

KazusaLeaks also showcased the character selection screen of the Tumult Subduer mode. Compared to the other endgame modes, this screen seems more informative, showcasing which elements have an advantage or disadvantage against the enemies. This makes it easier for players to select appropriate teams for the challenge.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

