Genshin Impact leak hints at a Hexenzirkel member becoming playable

Hexenzirkel is a coven of witches in the Mondstadt region in Genshin Impact, and Alice was responsible for its creation. She is also a member of this group and has appeared several times in the Event and Archon Quests. Apart from her, Hexenzirkel consists of Barbeloth, Nicole Reeyn, Rhinedottir, Octavia, and another unknown member.

We have yet to see the official in-game designs of all these characters. Alice and Barbeloth only appeared as a Dodoco toy so far. However, early leaks spell potentially good news for fans who are waiting for the release of a Hexenzirkel member. The leaks claim Barbeloth would release during the Nod-Krai updates.

This article will discuss the early leaks that suggest Barbeloth will be released as a playable character.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt until official confirmation is received.

Genshin Impact leaks about Barbeloth

Barbeloth in Genshin Impact is one of the most essential members of the Hexenzirkel, apart from Alice and Rhinedottir. She had also appeared during the Paralogism Archon Quest in the form of a Dodoco. Moreover, she had presided over the second trial during the Game Before the Gate.

Apart from being a member of the famed Hexenzirkel group, Barbeloth is Mona's master. She is skilled at astrology, and it is mentioned that she can view the fortunes of entire nations, Tevyat, and the whole world. Furthermore, Barbeloth, along with Alice and Andersdotter, was responsible for creating the fictional world Simulanka.

Recently, Shiroha, a trusted leaker, has shared details about some characters rumored to be released in Nod-Krai. Based on this info, Barbeloth, Columbina, Dottore, Varka, Durin, a new Geo character, a new Female Adeptus from Liyue, and the boss lady of the Curatorium of Secrets are rumored to be released during the Nod-Krai updates.

Shiroha had also mentioned the potential visions, rarity, and release versions for some of these characters. However, they didn't reveal many details about Barbeloth. The leaker did not confirm the information regarding her rumored rarity, release version, and element.

Fans are excited about these leaks, as a Hexenzirkel member is rumored to release during the 6.0-6.6 updates. Furthermore, Barbeloth is a highly anticipated character, as it is speculated that she could reveal more information about the remaining Hexenzirkel members from her voice lines and character stories.

