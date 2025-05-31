5 old Inazuma characters still worth pulling in Genshin Impact

The Phase 2 banners of Genshin Impact 5.6 include a special Inazuma Chronicle wish. In this banner, you can pull for characters and weapons from the Inazuma region. Moreover, no standard banner characters are present on the new Chronicle wish.

Inazuma was one of the most hyped regions in the game and featured strong playable characters, including Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and Kamisato Ayaka. During the 5.x updates, some of them received updates with the release of newer supports, artifacts, and weapons.

On that note, this article lists some Inazuma Characters in Genshin Impact that are still worth pulling for.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner: All characters and weapons

Trending

Best Inazuma characters that are still worth pulling in Genshin Impact

1) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is one of the best supports in Genshin Impact. Since he can hold the VV artifact set to reduce the resistance of enemies to Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo (PHEC) elements, he is the best support option for Elemental reaction-based teams.

Furthermore, Kazuha can also provide an Elemental damage boost to the PHEC character to boost their damage. Although you can replace him with Xilonen in most of his teams, he is still one of the best units in the game. Since Kazuha provides a lot of value to many teams and characters, it is worth pulling for him during his subsequent re-run.

Also read: Best characters to get in Inazuma Chronicle Wish in Genshin Impact 5.6

2) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is the Electro Archon who rules over the Inazuma region. She is a great Electro sub-DPS unit with high personal damage. She is also a versatile unit and can be used in many teams.

Although you can replace Raiden Shogun in some teams with Kuki Shinobu or Fischl, she remains an excellent unit for newer accounts. On top of dealing high damage, you can use her as an off-field DPS. Furthermore, she has various build options, making her viable in many teams. You could also use her as a support in Hyperbloom teams with a complete EM build.

Also read: 5 best team compositions for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

3) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka was once one of the strongest DPS characters when she was released in version 2.0. Her best teams revolved around the Freeze Elemental reaction. However, most recent bosses and enemies are immune to the Freeze reaction, which reduces the value of Ayaka.

Escoffier is a new Cryo Polearm off-field DPS character that buffs the damage of Ayaka by a considerable amount. Even if the limitations of the Freeze reactions weren't changed, Ayaka had still gained an enormous upgrade due to Escoffier and Furina. Thus, you can still pull for her if you have Escoffier too.

Also read: 5 best Ayaka teams to build in Genshin Impact

4) Yae Miko

Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is one of the most unique characters, as she has multiple playstyles and builds. You can play her as on-field or off-field DPS in many teams. She is available on the Inazuma Chronicle wish banner if you want to get her.

Although Yae Miko wasn't considered one of the best units during her release in version 2.5, she gained various buffs with the release of Dendro reaction and new artifact sets. The Golden Troupe artifact set is a considerable buff to her off-field playstyle. Moreover, Dendro units like Nahida greatly buff her damage.

With the release of Chevreuse and Iansan, you could use Yae Miko in Overload teams. You can also strongbox artifact sets such as Golden Troupe and Gilded Dreams, which makes it easier to build her.

Also read: Best Yae Miko teams in Genshin Impact

5) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

Kokomi is a Hydro Catalyst character who has a lot of healing abilities in her kit. She is a great support unit for the Freeze and Bloom teams. She is one of the easiest characters to build in the game, as she doesn't require any Crit attributes.

Furthermore, some of Kokomi's best weapon options, such as Prototype Amber and Ring of Yaxche, can be crafted. She would be a great pull for newer accounts, as you can almost slot her in any team for early-game content. However, she is not a good DPS unit and would be better suited to fill a healer or support role.

Also read: Is Paimon's VA leaving Genshin Impact? Everything known so far

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.