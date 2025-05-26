Genshin impact 5.7 livestream speculations

The special program for Genshin Impact version 5.7 is speculated to arrive on June 6, 2025. This live stream will discuss the details of the new banners, events, and upcoming content in version 5.7. HoYoverse has officially revealed the drip marketing of Dahlia and Skirk, which means they will likely be released in this version.

Several leakers, such as Spletnik_Fatui, HxG_Diluc, and HOMDGCat, have leaked details about future updates. As per these rumors, the Genshin Impact 5.7 version will release a new Endgame mode.

On that note, this article will discuss the speculated schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream and some of the content that players can expect to release in the upcoming version, based on leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream expected date and time

The developer hasn't announced the Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream. However, based on previous trends, the special program is expected to premiere on June 6, 2025, at 8:00 am (UTC-4).

Generally, the live stream for the upcoming versions is held 12 days before the version goes live for all players. Version 5.7 is speculated to be released on June 18, 2025; hence, the special program for this update will probably air on June 6, 2025.

This special program will be broadcast on Genshin's official Twitch and YouTube accounts. Here are some of the speculated schedules of the version 5.7 special program for other regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 am

5 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): 7 am

7 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2 pm

2 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3 pm

3 pm India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 pm

5:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 8 pm

8 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 pm

9 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 pm

Here's a countdown to the release of the speculated version 5.7 live stream:

Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream expected announcements

Banners

Based on leaks, these characters are rumored to have their banner in either Phase 1 or 2 during version 5.7:

Skirk (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Emilie (5-star Dendro Polearm)

(5-star Dendro Polearm) Mavuika (5-star Pyro Claymore)

(5-star Pyro Claymore) Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm)

Apart from them, the new 4-star Hydro character Dahlia should be available on either phase in version 5.7. Furthermore, recent leaks have stated that the 4-star Dendro Polearm unit Yaoyao will also be featured on one of these banners.

New endgame mode - Perilous Conflict

New leaks about version 5.7 have implied that a new endgame mode would be released. Earlier, this mode was titled Tumult Subduer, but recent rumors suggest that the name was changed to Perilous Conflict.

Based on leaks, the location for this new game mode will be in the Liyue region. It is also rumored that players can claim rewards such as artifacts if they use Resin after completing the challenges. The new mode is rumored to have five difficulty stages, and some of these stages can be completed in co-op mode.

