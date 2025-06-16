Genshin Impact 5.7 maintenance and server downtime schedule

The server downtime and maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.7 update has recently been announced by HoYoverse. Maintenance for version 5.7 is expected to begin on June 18, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8) and will last for a total of five hours. During this period, all servers for Genshin Impact will be offline, and players will not be able to log in to the game. Once the maintenance is complete, version 5.7 will go live at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) the same day.
With the launch of Genshin Impact 5.7, players will be able to pull for two new characters — Skirk and Dahlia — and also play the new Archon Quest featuring the twins and Dainsleif. The upcoming version will also be introducing a brand new gameplay mode titled Stygian Onslaught, which should be an interesting challenge for endgame players.
This article provides detailed information regarding the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.7 update.
Genshin Impact 5.7 server downtime and maintenance timings
As mentioned, maintenance for the Genshin Impact 5.7 update will begin on June 18, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8) and will end on June 18, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Following this, players can log in to the game and experience the new content in version 5.7.
Even though server downtime and maintenance for Genshin Impact 5.7 will begin simultaneously worldwide, the exact timings might differ for players depending on their time zones.
Here is a list that provides information regarding the maintenance duration for the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, in adherence with different time zones:
America (June 17, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm
Europe (June 17-18, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am
Asia (June 18, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm
