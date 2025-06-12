The word Genshin (原神) in Genshin Impact translates to "Original God" in Chinese, implying that there is an ancient divine being at the center of Teyvat’s creation myth. It's evident in its world-building and overarching lore that the story of Teyvat extends far beyond just the Archons or the journey through the Seven Nations.

Most of the lore surrounding this divine being and the history of Teyvat is hidden within in-game texts like Before Sun and Moon and further shaped by quests, item descriptions, and scattered references.

In all of these texts in Genshin Impact, the divine being central to the lore of Teyvat goes by the name of Primordial One, who is said to be the usurper and the creator of humanity. It created Four Shining Shades of itself, who were mysterious figures governing the laws of nature like time, life, death, etc.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative, and certain details remain unconfirmed in the game, as of this writing.

The Origins of Teyvat: Before the Primordial One

Long before the current order of Teyvat, it was a realm ruled by elemental dragons known as the Sovereigns. Among them was Nibelung, the dragon king of the Sovereigns, who was born at the same time as the existence of Teyvat.

In this era of Genshin Impact's history, elemental energy was abundant but uncontrolled, and the dragons lived in a state of constant chaos.

A mural depicting Nibelung, the dragon king of the Sovereigns (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, the world was ruled by these Seven Sovereigns, each linked to an element. Their dominion shaped the raw state of Teyvat before the arrival of other powerful beings from beyond, also known as descenders.

The Primordial One was the first descender who established a new cosmic order with its Four Shining Shades after challenging and defeating the Sovereigns. This marked the first major shift in Genshin Impact's history.

The Primordial One and the Heavenly Principles in Genshin Impact

According to Before Sun and Moon from the Byakuyakoku collection, the Primordial One arrived in Teyvat from beyond the stars and reshaped the world by creating the sky (the firmament), making the land habitable for humans, and governing the fundamental laws of nature.

It is often speculated in the Genshin Impact community that the Primordial One may be the same entity who is either associated with or has a connection to the Heavenly Principles and Celestia.

Celestia from the official manga of Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Heavenly Principles (天理) have been described in multiple sources as a divine force responsible for upholding the natural order, though their influence appears to have diminished since the Cataclysm 500 years ago. From a logical standpoint, they are likely the set of divine laws established by the Primordial One to govern Teyvat, with Celestia as a governing body.

Reign under the Primordial One

During the period called When the Doves Held Branches, the Primordial One had created Four Shining Shades of itself to defeat the Seven Sovereigns in war, which lasted 40 years.

Depiction of Forbidden Knowledge as a plague during King Deshret's era (Image via HoYoverse)

The Primordial One emerged victorious and created humans on Teyvat and forming a divine pact between them, the Shades, and itself. But the peace didn’t last long. Forbidden knowledge introduced by Nibelung to challenge the Primordial One, and betrayal by the First Angel led to a devastating conflict that tore the world apart.

A Celestial Nail in the depths of the Chasm (Image via HoYoverse)

The Primordial One responded by casting down Celestial or divine Nails to purge corruption of the Forbidden Knowledge, a move that devastated regions all across Teyvat.

Some of these regions in Genshin Impact are like the Chasm, Sumeru’s desert, Natlan’s Night Kingdom, Dragonspine, etc. Several in-game lore sources, like the Flowers of Paradise Lost artifact set, describe the Primordial One as the Master of Heavens in these events.

Primordial One, as the master of the heavens in the Flowers of Paradise Lost artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Who are the Shining Shades?

The Shining Shades are divine aspects of the Primordial One, each serving to maintain the natural order in Teyvat. Only a few have been named and are known so far in Genshin Impact, as of this writing. They have been mentioned below.

Istaroth: Shade of Time

Also known as Kairos or Tokoyo Ookami, Istaroth governs Time. She was once a god worshipped in ancient Mondstadt, but is now forgotten, barely remembered through phrases like "the winds of time."

The Statue of the Omnipresent God in Inazuma is widely believed to be Istaroth (Image via HoYoverse)

Istaroth is believed to have helped Ei’s sister, Makoto, manipulate time to plant the Sacred Sakura. She is the only Shade who responded to the prayers of the Enkanomiyans when the world forsook them after the war. They worshipped her in return, but later replaced her with the worship of the Sunchildren.

The Sacred Sakura tree in Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the Archons, Istaroth’s existence spans over timelines, and her influence remains hidden yet constant. She is a crucial link between the old order and the modern world.

Ronova: Shade of Death

Mentioned at the beginning of the Archon Quest in Natlan, Ronova governs over the law of Death. During the Great War, she assisted Natlan by collaborating with Yohualtecuhtin, Lord of the Night, to establish the Night Kingdom.

She later permitted the Pyro Archon, Xbalanque, to borrow her power to create the Pilgrimage of the Sacred Flame, a system that allows humans to ascend to Archonhood, but at a cost. Anyone who uses Ronova’s power must eventually pay with their life.

Ronova, Shade of Death, as depicted in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact's history regarding Khaenri'ah, she was responsible for cursing their citizens with immortality as punishment during the Cataclysm.

This was a curse to all Khaenri'ahns and later became central to the saga of Il Capitano. He was a Khaenri’ahn knight and the first-ranked Fatui Harbinger, who sought revenge against her for these actions.

Naberius: Shade of Life

The Ruler of Life, Naberius, created Egeria, the second heart of the Primordial Sea, after the fall of the original Hydro Sovereign. After the Cataclysm, her heart was discovered by Rhinedottir and Albedo.

At the end of Genshin Impact's version 5.6 Archon Quest "Paralogism," Albedo states Rhinedottir has devoured the heart, fusing Naberius's divine essence into her. This moment holds huge implications for Tevyat's future.

The Fourth Shade: Shade of Void or Space (Unknown Name)

The Unknown God in Genshin Impact's opening cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Though unnamed in the game, this Shade of Void may be the mysterious Unknown God who calls herself the "Sustainer of Heavenly Principles," stopping the Traveler and their sibling at the start of the game’s journey.

She's referred to as "Asmoday" according to datamines. The name Asmoday might be a reference to the demonic figure Asmodeus, who is a powerful demon king in the Ars Goetia, the first part of the book of the Lesser Key of Solomon.

This entity is speculated to govern the metaphysical domain of nothingness, which is absence, fate, or even oblivion. Their true motives remain unclear, but they may be the last active extension of the Heavenly Principles enforcing the current divine order.

The Legacy of the Primordial One and the Shining Shades

The effects and the impact of these ancient powers are still present today in Teyvat. The Abyss Order, Fatui, and Khaenri'ahns all seek to overthrow these Heavenly Principles, believing their rule to be unjust.

A mural possibly representing the Primordial One and its Shades in domains (Image via HoYoverse)

Enkanomiya's fall, the curse of immortality, and the secrets of forbidden knowledge are all threads tied to the ancient war between creation, rebellion, and survival. The idea of the false sky, or firmament, is an illusion created by Celestia to prevent foreign powers (forbidden knowledge) or threats, and to limit the ascension of humans to godhood.

People like King Deshret, the Khaenri’ahns, Fatui Harbingers, and now the Traveler, as well, are all in pursuit of what lies beyond the illusion, perhaps hoping to break free from it.

Genshin Impact's Gnostic Influences

Genshin Impact heavily draws from Gnosticism, where a false god (Demiurge) creates a flawed material world and imprisons divine sparks within. The goal of the soul is to ascend through layers of archons and reunite with the true god (Monad).

In Teyvat, this is mirrored in the Traveler’s journey through the Seven Nations, gradually confronting the secrets of each land and the truth of this world.

Phanes or the Primordial One may resemble Protophanes, the "First Appearing One" in Gnostic lore. The conflict between celestial order and forbidden knowledge is the same cosmic struggle between control and enlightenment.

As Genshin Impact moves toward Natlan and Snezhnaya, these ancient mysteries, like the Primordial One or the Heavenly Principles, are becoming central to the story. The world of Teyvat is not merely one of elemental powers and divine mandates, but of buried truths and cosmic betrayals.

The truth behind the sky, the gods, and the nature of Visions may unravel everything the Traveler has come to believe. And at the heart of it all lies the question in every player's mind: Who rules Teyvat, and why?

