Who is Nibelung in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG with lore hidden behind character stories, books, and notes scattered throughout Tevyat. Nibelung is one such character, and much of his lore is hidden behind World Quests. You can also find a few murals depicting his appearance in the Natlan region.

Ad

Initially, Nibelung ruled Tevyat along with his fellow dragons. He also participated in the war against the Heavenly Principles but lost to them. During his rule, he was one of the most powerful beings in Tevyat.

This article lists all the information we have on Nibelung in Genshin Impact as of version 5.6.

Also read: Who is Rhinedottir in Genshin Impact?

Everything we know so far about Nibelung in Genshin Impact

Nibelung's appearance

Ad

Trending

Nibelung's mural in Ochkanatlan depicting his original appearance (Image via HoYoverse)

Nibelung was a dragon who ruled Tevyat before the humans. He was also responsible for introducing the mysterious realm, the Abyss, to the whole world. However, he met his demise during the Great War of Vengeance, led by the Heavenly Principles.

Ad

Nibelung's design was revealed in a few murals in the Natlan region. In Ochkanatlan, his mural depicted him as a white dragon floating above the three moons and Tevyat. However, his appearance is different during the mural found in the Revelations from the Past quest with our little Saurian.

In this quest, Nibelung is described as gargantuan, and with darker wings he gained after sinking into the Abyss. In the second mural near this quest's area, you can see that he does indeed have a darker appearance, closely resembling the Abyssal designs.

Ad

However, during Nahida's Story Quest part 2, the Dendro Dragon Apep describes Nibelung as having scales that shone brightly, implying that he was initially bright but turned dark-colored after succumbing to the Abyss.

Also read: Genshin Impact Age Verification: Everything you need to know

Nibelung's past in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette mentions Nibelung in his Character Story 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the new artifact set, Finale of the Deep Galleries, and the description of the weapon ascension domain, Ancient Watchtower, you learn more details about Nibelung. These mention that Nibelung was born sometime alongside Tevyat. He eventually met a Voyager, a scribe whose mind travels to different worlds.

Ad

This Voyager told Nibelung that Tevyat would be destroyed and asked him to escape with her. However, he didn't want to leave his brethren behind. He further encouraged them to lead the stars, leading to the ancient Dragons developing advanced space technology.

During the Great War of Vengeance, Nibelung left Tevyat and returned with forbidden knowledge from the Abyss. He believed he could win the war with this power, but Tevyat was severely damaged in the battle. After a long fight, the Heavenly Principles killed Nibelung.

Ad

The description of the Ancient Watchtower domain also mentioned that Nibelung set up many structures in Tevyat. However, most of these structures have been destroyed, and only some of their remains are left. Lastly, Neuvillette's character story five mentions Nibelung as well. The former thinks the Dragon King was wrong, and believes that only when humans and Dragons unite can the Abyssal powers be opposed.

Also read: Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.