Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event guide

Whirling Waltz is a new event released in Genshin Impact 5.6, which will be running from from May 9, 2025 to May 26, 2025. Whirling Waltz is a Fontaine-based event, and requires the player to manage an amusement park in Fontaine. Styled like a business management/simulation game, you will need to supervise and control various attractions of the park, such as the Eclectic Escapades, Movie Masterpieces, and Mellow Manor.

This article provides a guide on how to play the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact 5.6, along with the rewards that you can get from it.

Guide for the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact

The event begins once you start the 'An Overnight Fantasyland' quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to start playing the Whirling Waltz event, you will first need to start the "An Overnight Fantasyland" quest. This quest will serve as an introduction to the event, which will establish the necessary background for the event.

Next, you will need to play the "Business Acumen from the Spina" quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Once you have between introduced to the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland by Navia and the NPC Lepine-Pauline, you can begin the "Business Acumen from the Spina" quest, which will serve as a tutorial for managing the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland amusement park in Fontaine.

You will need to perform specific tasks per cycle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Players will need to supervise the working of the park in "cycles". Cycles 1 and 2 will be part of the tutorial quest, following which you will need to handle the rest of the cycles on your own. A 'Financial Report' will be generated at the end of each cycle, which will display your profits, depending on your performance.

You will need to manage a total of three attractions in the park (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As mentioned, there are three attractions in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland park that you will need to manage:

Eclectic Escapades

Movie Masterpieces

Mellow Manor

During the tutorial, Eclectic Escapades and Movie Masterpieces will be automatically unlocked for you. Once Cycle 2 ends, you can unlock the Mellow Manor attraction by yourself. Focus on upgrading the attractions as and when you can (per cycle).

The Theme Dish for every cycle can be selected from the Theme Restaurant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

At the beginning of every cycle, you will need to pick a "Theme Dish", which should focus on the specific attractions that you will work on upgrading/expanding (and also hiring staff for) for the current cycle. Remember to do this before the start of every cycle, by clicking on the "Theme Restaurant" in the amusement park.

You can recruit and train staff to manage specific attractions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Additionally, you will also need to hire employees to help manage these attractions. Recruiting employees will require both Funds as well as Action Points. You can decide which section to place these employees in, depending upon their skills and service value. You can also organize Staff Training sessions for them to increase their service value. All these actions can be undertaken from the "Staff Center" in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland park.

Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland park gameplay

When unlocking or expanding the three available attractions in the Whirling Waltz event, you will need to participate in gameplay related to these attractions.

Eclectic Escapades

Collect Adventure Coins in Eclectic Escapades (Image via Sporteeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In this mini-game, you will need to collect a certain number of Adventure Coins within a fixed time limit. There will also be various obstacles along the way, which you will need to dodge.

Movie Masterpieces

Complete stage-specific challenges in Movie Masterpieces (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Movie Masterpieces mini-game consists of various challenges that will require you to fulfill the stage objectives and obtain the treasure key at the end.

Mellow Manor

Arrange animals on the board in Mellow Manner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This mini-game requires you to arrange different animals based on their lifeform types. Place them strategically on the board to achieve a 'High Satisfaction' rating.

Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event rewards

You can obtain the following rewards by participating in the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact 5.6:

Primogems

Hero's Wits

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Sanctifying Unctions

Weapon Ascension materials

Talent materials

Mora

Serenitea Pot furnishing blueprints/furnishings

You can get the free 4-star Bow Sequence of Solitude from this event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Additionally, you can also obtain the 4-star Bow Sequence of Solitude after obtaining a total of 250,000 revenue by managing the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland amusement park. You can also claim its Refinement materials at subsequent revenue ranks.

