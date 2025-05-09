Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event guide

Whirling Waltz is a new event released in Genshin Impact 5.6, which will be running from from May 9, 2025 to May 26, 2025. Whirling Waltz is a Fontaine-based event, and requires the player to manage an amusement park in Fontaine. Styled like a business management/simulation game, you will need to supervise and control various attractions of the park, such as the Eclectic Escapades, Movie Masterpieces, and Mellow Manor.
This article provides a guide on how to play the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact 5.6, along with the rewards that you can get from it.
Guide for the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact
In order to start playing the Whirling Waltz event, you will first need to start the "An Overnight Fantasyland" quest. This quest will serve as an introduction to the event, which will establish the necessary background for the event.
Once you have between introduced to the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland by Navia and the NPC Lepine-Pauline, you can begin the "Business Acumen from the Spina" quest, which will serve as a tutorial for managing the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland amusement park in Fontaine.
Players will need to supervise the working of the park in "cycles". Cycles 1 and 2 will be part of the tutorial quest, following which you will need to handle the rest of the cycles on your own. A 'Financial Report' will be generated at the end of each cycle, which will display your profits, depending on your performance.
As mentioned, there are three attractions in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland park that you will need to manage:
- Eclectic Escapades
- Movie Masterpieces
- Mellow Manor
During the tutorial, Eclectic Escapades and Movie Masterpieces will be automatically unlocked for you. Once Cycle 2 ends, you can unlock the Mellow Manor attraction by yourself. Focus on upgrading the attractions as and when you can (per cycle).
At the beginning of every cycle, you will need to pick a "Theme Dish", which should focus on the specific attractions that you will work on upgrading/expanding (and also hiring staff for) for the current cycle. Remember to do this before the start of every cycle, by clicking on the "Theme Restaurant" in the amusement park.
Additionally, you will also need to hire employees to help manage these attractions. Recruiting employees will require both Funds as well as Action Points. You can decide which section to place these employees in, depending upon their skills and service value. You can also organize Staff Training sessions for them to increase their service value. All these actions can be undertaken from the "Staff Center" in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland park.
Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland park gameplay
When unlocking or expanding the three available attractions in the Whirling Waltz event, you will need to participate in gameplay related to these attractions.
Eclectic Escapades
In this mini-game, you will need to collect a certain number of Adventure Coins within a fixed time limit. There will also be various obstacles along the way, which you will need to dodge.
Movie Masterpieces
The Movie Masterpieces mini-game consists of various challenges that will require you to fulfill the stage objectives and obtain the treasure key at the end.
Mellow Manor
This mini-game requires you to arrange different animals based on their lifeform types. Place them strategically on the board to achieve a 'High Satisfaction' rating.
Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event rewards
You can obtain the following rewards by participating in the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact 5.6:
- Primogems
- Hero's Wits
- Mystic Enhancement Ores
- Sanctifying Unctions
- Weapon Ascension materials
- Talent materials
- Mora
- Serenitea Pot furnishing blueprints/furnishings
Additionally, you can also obtain the 4-star Bow Sequence of Solitude after obtaining a total of 250,000 revenue by managing the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland amusement park. You can also claim its Refinement materials at subsequent revenue ranks.
