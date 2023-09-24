The Unknown God is one of the first characters that players encounter at the start of Genshin Impact's main story. She ambushes the main characters and ends up abducting one of them, based on the choice made by the player. She is believed to be an extremely powerful entity, and her true identity has always been a topic of discussion within the community. Luckily, a new leak from a reliable leaker called Stepleaks has shared her potential name - Kiana.

Genshin Impact players can find out more about it in this article. Do note that this is merely based on leaks from Stepleaks and not an official confirmation. Therefore, the following info is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals the Unknown God's 'internal name' and 'character name'

The Unknown God appears during a cutscene at the beginning of Genshin Impact, where she ambushes the twins and separates them. It is worth mentioning that this was the only time she made an appearance in the game. As the name suggests, her name is currently not known, and there is very little information about her.

According to the latest leaks from Stepleaker, the Unknown God's 'character name' is allegedly the 'God of Space'. Her potential 'internal name', on the other hand, is speculated to be 'Kiana'. Many fans have been expecting this since she looks exactly like a character called Kiana (Herrscher of the Void form) from HoYoverse's other game called Honkai Impact 3rd.

Interestingly, the Unknown God and the Void Herrscher also share a lot of similarities, such as their powers and personalities. At the start of the game, the former calls herself the "sustainer of heavenly principles" and criticizes humanity, hinting that she hates humans. Interestingly, her counterpart from Honkai Impact 3rd also shares this trait.

Unknown God and Kiana showcasing similar abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, during the opening cutscene of Genshin Impact, the Unknown God showcases her ability to create dark cubical structures and manipulate space and dimension, similar to the Void Herrscher. Due to this reason, the former's supposed 'character name' of the 'God of Space' would also make sense.

HoYoverse is known to make multiple characters with similar names and traits in their games, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Unknown God is one of Kiana's alternate versions from another universe. In any case, the game developers have yet to officially reveal any clue or information about the Unknown God, and all of this is just leaks and speculations, so it is subject to change.