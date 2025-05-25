Who is Phanes in Genshin Impact? Everything we know so far

In Genshin Impact, the lore of many characters, such as Phanes, Ronova, Istaroth, Orobashi, and King Deshret, is hidden behind some World Quests. More information about these characters is also available in books, notes, and descriptions of various materials. These are scattered throughout Tevyat and discuss the history of this world.

Phanes is a character who was heavily involved in Tevyat's past. Although some of his lore is present in the game, most details regarding his past are not fully revealed.

This article lists all the information on the character Phanes in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some parts of this article are focused on fan theories and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Everything we know so far about Phanes in Genshin Impact

The Byakuyakoku Collection volume 2 book mentions details regarding Phanes (Image via HoYoverse)

Phanes has been mentioned only once so far, and that is in a book called The Byakuyakoku Collection. Some details regarding Phanes were mentioned in Volume 2, Before Sun and Moon.

You can obtain this book once you complete the World Quest Collection of Dragons and Snakes in Enkanomiya. In Volume 2 of The Byakuyakoku Collection, we can read the history of characters such as the Primordial One, the Second Who Came, and the Sunchild tribe.

The author of this book speculates that Phanes could have been the Primordial One, and also mentions the title for this section as On Phanes, or the Primordial One. Under this section, a few minor details about this character are mentioned.

Phanes was born from an egg, with wings and a crown. The author also described it as androgynous. Furthermore, the egg's shell had to be broken to create the world. Phanes, also referred to as the Primordial One, used the eggshells to separate the Universe and the microcosm of the world.

It is speculated that the eggshells referred to here are the False Sky of Tevyat. This could also imply that Phanes was responsible for creating the False Sky. Based on this book, most fans also speculate that Phanes is most likely the Primordial One.

Moreover, the Primordial One created the Four Shades: Istaroth, Ronova, and Naberius in Genshin Impact. However, the details regarding the fourth Shade are unknown. Furthermore, the same book also mentioned that the Primordial One fought against the Seven Sovereigns.

Since we know little about Phanes or the Primordial One, this article will be updated once more information is released in Genshin Impact.

