Skirk's leaked kit spells bad news for future Genshin Impact characters 

Genshin Impact officially revealed the drip marketing of 5.7 characters, which included Skirk and Dahlia. Reliable leakers like Seele, X1, and Dimbreath have already disclosed both characters' kits and gameplay details. Furthermore, many Theorycrafters have also calculated the damage potential of Skirk based on these leaks.

Ad

However, these early calculations might spell bad news for future Genshin Impact characters. If we are to believe the kit leaks about Skirk, it is rumored that her team building is highly restrictive. Since some of her restrictions are on her talents and base kit, the Developers might not change them.

On that note, we will discuss why Skirk's leaked kit might be bad news for future Genshin Impact characters.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Please take information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact: Why Skirk's best artifact set might not be what you think, as per leaks

Skirk's leaked kit and restrictions explained in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the leaked information by Seele and X1, Skirk's team comps are rumored to revolve around the Freeze and Mono-Cryo reactions. Some of her rumored talents and passive abilities also have heavy restrictions.

If Skirk is in the Seven-Phase Flash mode and activates her Elemental Burst, she unleashes the Havoc: Extinction, which increases her Normal attack damage. Furthermore, if she absorbs any Void Rifts while in this state, her Normal attack damage will be further increased by the number of Rifts she consumes.

Ad

This damage bonus is crucial for her Normal attack playstyle. However, according to rumors, you can only obtain these Void Rifts by triggering Frozen, Superconduct, Cryo Swirl, or Cryo Crystallize reactions. Remember that based on her leaked passives, you will not gain these rifts from other reactions. Thus, she is restricted to minimal team and support options.

However, Skirk's other passives, which were leaked, limit her playstyle and team comps further. She gains huge damage buffs for her Normal attack and Elemental Burst Havoc: Ruin if all of your party members, apart from Skirk, deal Hydro or Cryo damage. Theorycrafters have calculated that it will be a huge DPS loss if you don't have a whole team of Hydro or Cryo units.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk pre-farm guide, as per leaks

Ad

Apart from this, the Elemental Skill of all party members is increased by one level if your whole team consists of Hydro and Cryo elements. Since this would also increase the Skill level for Skirk, it is speculated to be a massive buff to her playstyle. Due to these leaked talents, she is one of the most restrictive units, as you can only play her in Freeze teams.

Furthermore, based on the leaked kit, she has limited support options, as she is mainly restricted to Freeze team comps. According to theorycrafters, Escoffier is a must-pull unit for Skirk teams as she provides healing and Res shred. Moreover, according to early calculations, Skirk gains a huge damage boost when paired with Escoffier.

Ad

Theorycrafters like Zajeff 77 have also mentioned that Shenhe would not be a massive buff for Skirk. Thus, her team-building is further restricted, as you can only use Furina, Yelan, Citlali, Xingqiu, Kokomi, Charlotte, Candace, Mona, Rosaria, and Mika.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk signature weapon leaked: Name, stats, and ascension materials

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.