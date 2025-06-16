Genshin Impact 5.7 release time, maintenance start and end details

The Genshin Impact version 5.7 is set to release globally on June 18, 2025. This update, titled "A Space and Time for You," will have players return to the Natlan region for the new Archon Quest. Furthermore, Skirk, a 5-star Cryo main DPS, and Dahlia, a 4-star Hydro shielder, will also be releasing in this version. Skirk's signature weapon, Azurelight, will be released alongside her banner during Phase 1 of v5.7.

Apart from new characters and weapons, players would also get a new artifact reroll item called Dust of Enlightenment in the upcoming update. A permanent event called Stygian Onslaught will also be added.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of this new version, as it promises a wealth of new content. On that note, this article will list the release date, time, maintenance schedule, and countdown for Genshin Impact version 5.7 across all servers and major regions.

Genshin Impact 5.7 maintenance schedule and release countdown for all servers

Maintenance in preparation for version 5.7 will be conducted before its global release, as is generally the case. HoYoverse has announced on their X account that maintenance for the upcoming update will begin on June 18, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will end on June 18, 2025, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

However, the exact schedule for maintenance and server downtime for version 5.7 would differ depending on the time zones. Here is a detailed schedule for some major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT): June 17, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pm

June 17, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pm Mountain Standard Time (MDT): June 17, 2025, from 4 pm to 9 pm

June 17, 2025, from 4 pm to 9 pm Central Standard Time (CDT): June 17, 2025, from 5 pm to 10 pm

June 17, 2025, from 5 pm to 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EDT): June 17, 2025, from 6 pm to 11 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): From 11 pm, June 17, 2025, to 4 am, June 18, 2025

From 11 pm, June 17, 2025, to 4 am, June 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time (CEST) : June 18, 2025, from 12 am to 5 am

: June 18, 2025, from 12 am to 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 18, 2025, from 1 am to 6 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): June 18, 2025, from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

June 18, 2025, from 3:30 am to 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): June 18, 2025, from 6 am to 11 am

June 18, 2025, from 6 am to 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PST): June 18, 2025, from 6 am to 11 am

June 18, 2025, from 6 am to 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 18, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm

June 18, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): June 18, 2025, from 7 am to 12 pm

Time until Genshin Impact 5.7 releases

HoYoverse announced during its official livestream that the upcoming version 5.7 will be released globally on June 18, 2025, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). The new characters, Skirk and Dahlia, will be featured on the Phase 1 banners, and players can pull for them as soon as this update goes live. The signature weapon for Skirk would also be available on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, from June 18, 2025.

Here is a universal countdown showing the time until version 5.7 and its new banners will be released:

The following section provides detailed release dates and times for version 5.7 in all major regions:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT): June 17, 2025, at 8 pm

June 17, 2025, at 8 pm Mountain Standard Time (MDT): June 17, 2025, at 9 pm

June 17, 2025, at 9 pm Central Standard Time (CDT): June 17, 2025, at 10 pm

June 17, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EDT): June 17, 2025, at 11 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 18, 2025, at 4 am

June 18, 2025, at 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : June 18, 2025, at 5 am

: June 18, 2025, at 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 18, 2025, at 6 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): June 18, 2025, at 8:30 am

June 18, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): June 18, 2025, at 11 am

June 18, 2025, at 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PST): June 18, 2025, at 11 am

June 18, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm

June 18, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm

