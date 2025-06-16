Time until Skirk releases in Genshin Impact 

Since her appearance in Fontaine's Archon Quests, Skirk has remained one of the most mysterious characters in Genshin Impact until now. HoYoverse has finally decided to release this enigmatic lady in the Version 5.7 update. Genshin Impact 5.7 features Skirk as a brand-new 5-star Cryo character, available in the first phase of the update.

In the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.7, you’ll be able to wish for Skirk, Shenhe, and their signature weapons. Since Skirk is part of the first half of the update, her banner will go live as soon as Version 5.7 launches. The update will arrive on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).

As time zones vary across countries, we’ve included a countdown timer below to help you track exactly when Skirk’s banner will go live.

Trending

Genshin Impact Skirk banner release date and time

Expand Tweet

Skirk’s banner is scheduled to go live on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will become available immediately after Version 5.7 server maintenance ends. Here's how long you have to wait for the Skirk banner to become available:

Once Version 5.7 goes live, Skirk’s banner will be instantly available, and you’ll be able to spend Primogems on both her character and weapon banners. Alongside Skirk, you can wish for Shenhe, a strong 5-star Cryo support who synergizes well with the former, especially for players who don't have Escoffier.

Here are the 4-star characters and weapons available in Skirk's character and weapon banner in Genshin Impact 5.7 first half:

Characters

Dahlia (4-star Hydro Sword)

(4-star Hydro Sword) Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)

(4-star Hydro Polearm) Diona (4-star Cryo Bow)

Weapons

Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)

Dahlia is a new 4-star character featured in both Skirk and Shenhe’s banners in Genshin Impact 5.7. He’s a Hydro shielder who boosts characters’ normal attack speed, making him a strong support pick for Skirk’s team.

As for the 4-star weapons, the rare Sumeru collection, featuring Xiphos’ Moonlight, Wandering Evenstar, and Makhaira Aquamarine, makes a return. These limited weapons rarely appear on banners, so if you’ve been waiting to pick them up, Skirk’s banner is a great opportunity.

When does Skirk banner end in Genshin Impact 5.7?

Skirk banner will be available for three weeks (Image via HoYoverse)

Like all character banners, Skirk’s banner will last for 21 days. It goes live on June 18, 2025, and will be available until July 8, 2025. Once the banner ends, Genshin Impact 5.7 will enter its second phase, featuring banners for Mavuika and Emilie.

Check out other related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.