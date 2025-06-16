Time until Skirk releases in Genshin Impact 

Since her appearance in Fontaine's Archon Quests, Skirk has remained one of the most mysterious characters in Genshin Impact until now. HoYoverse has finally decided to release this enigmatic lady in the Version 5.7 update. Genshin Impact 5.7 features Skirk as a brand-new 5-star Cryo character, available in the first phase of the update.
In the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.7, you’ll be able to wish for Skirk, Shenhe, and their signature weapons. Since Skirk is part of the first half of the update, her banner will go live as soon as Version 5.7 launches. The update will arrive on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).
As time zones vary across countries, we’ve included a countdown timer below to help you track exactly when Skirk’s banner will go live.
Genshin Impact Skirk banner release date and time
Skirk’s banner is scheduled to go live on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will become available immediately after Version 5.7 server maintenance ends. Here's how long you have to wait for the Skirk banner to become available:
Once Version 5.7 goes live, Skirk’s banner will be instantly available, and you’ll be able to spend Primogems on both her character and weapon banners. Alongside Skirk, you can wish for Shenhe, a strong 5-star Cryo support who synergizes well with the former, especially for players who don't have Escoffier.
Here are the 4-star characters and weapons available in Skirk's character and weapon banner in Genshin Impact 5.7 first half:
Characters
- Dahlia (4-star Hydro Sword)
- Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)
- Diona (4-star Cryo Bow)
Weapons
- Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)
- Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)
- Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
- Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)
Dahlia is a new 4-star character featured in both Skirk and Shenhe’s banners in Genshin Impact 5.7. He’s a Hydro shielder who boosts characters’ normal attack speed, making him a strong support pick for Skirk’s team.
As for the 4-star weapons, the rare Sumeru collection, featuring Xiphos’ Moonlight, Wandering Evenstar, and Makhaira Aquamarine, makes a return. These limited weapons rarely appear on banners, so if you’ve been waiting to pick them up, Skirk’s banner is a great opportunity.
When does Skirk banner end in Genshin Impact 5.7?
Like all character banners, Skirk’s banner will last for 21 days. It goes live on June 18, 2025, and will be available until July 8, 2025. Once the banner ends, Genshin Impact 5.7 will enter its second phase, featuring banners for Mavuika and Emilie.
