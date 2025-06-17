Time until Genshin Impact 5.7 releases

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update is scheduled to go live on June 18, 2025. This upcoming version will feature the much-awaited Archon Quest "A Space and Time for You," featuring the Traveler twins and Dainsleif. Additionally, two new playable characters — 5-star Cryo unit Skirk and 4-star Hydro unit Dahlia — will be introduced in this version. Players will also be able to take part in a variety of new events, which will be available throughout the patch.

This article provides detailed information regarding the time left till players can access the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, and experience all the new content it has to offer.

Genshin Impact 5.7 release timings and countdown for all servers

As announced by HoYoverse, Genshin Impact 5.7 will be released on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). A five-hour-long maintenance will be held prior to its release, during which the developers will perform server maintenance and update the game to the latest version. For this time, all servers for Genshin Impact will be offline, and players will not be able to log in. Once Genshin Impact 5.7 goes live again, you will be able to login and play through the new version content.

Here is a countdown displaying the time left until Genshin Impact 5.7 releases globally across all servers:

Additionally, the following list displays the Genshin Impact 5.7 release timings across all servers and time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 17, 2025, at 8 pm

(PDT): June 17, 2025, at 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 17, 2025, at 9 pm

(MDT): June 17, 2025, at 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 17, 2025, at 10 pm

(CDT): June 17, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 17, 2025, at 11 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 18, 2025, at 4 am

(WEST): June 18, 2025, at 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 18, 2025, at 5 am

(CEST): June 18, 2025, at 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 18, 2025, at 6 am

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 18, 2025, at 8:30 am

(IST): June 18, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): June 18, 2025, at 11 am

(CST): June 18, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm

(JST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm

After Genshin Impact 5.7 goes live, players will be rewarded with Primogems as compensation for the server downtime and maintenance. The event banners for Skirk and Shenhe (featuring the new 4-star unit Dahlia) will also be available once version 5.7 releases globally.

