Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream speculations

The Genshin Impact 5.8 Special Program is rumored to be held on July 18, 2025. Since HoYoverse has officially revealed details about the Electro character, Ineffa, we may get a glimpse of her gameplay, animations, and skills during the upcoming livestream.

Several leakers have claimed that the upcoming version of the game will introduce Mare Jivari and a Summer map. Additionally, some details about new character skins have also surfaced.

This article highlights the rumored schedule for Genshin Impact's 5.8 livestream and the anticipated content based on recent leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaked information and early reports. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream expected date and time

HoYoverse is yet to announce the official schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.8 Special Program. However, if it follows previous trends, the livestream is likely to air on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC -4). The version update is also expected to launch on July 30, 2025. This prediction also comes from many leakers and websites online.

You can watch the 5.8 Special Program via Genshin Impact’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Here are some of the speculated airing times for major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 am

5 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): 7 am

7 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2 pm

2 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3 pm

3 pm India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 pm

5:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST): 8 pm

8 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 pm

9 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 pm

Here’s a countdown to the 5.8 livestream premiere, based on prior update timelines:

Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream expected announcements

Banners

Based on leaked information from HomDGCat, the following characters are rumored to appear in banners during Phase 1 or Phase 2 of version 5.8:

Ineffa: (5-star Electro Polearm)

(5-star Electro Polearm) Mualani: (5-star Hydro Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) Chasca: (5-star Anemo Bow)

(5-star Anemo Bow) Citlali: (5-star Cryo Catalyst)

HomDGCat also claims that 4-star characters Fischl and Xingqiu may be featured in one of the phases of the 5.8 banners.

New area

Many leaks from sources like kazusaleaks suggest that Genshin Impact's 5.8 update will be released alongside the new Summer map and Mare Jivari.

The Summer map is said to be located in Natlan. Fans initially expected Mare Jivari to be a separate map, but it looks like it will function as a special domain-like zone.

Information about these areas remains incomplete. We’ll need to wait for the 5.8 Special Program to learn more.

New character skins

Trusted leaker Mero has reported that version 5.8 will include a brand-new character skin for 4-star unit Bennett. They have also shared render images of the outfit, which seems to be inspired by Natlan.

Other sources, like Redditor LuneYao, claim that Yelan will receive a new 5-star outfit in the same version. However, no details have been leaked, and confirmation could come during the official livestream.

New Archon and Story Quests

Players are expecting version 5.8 to introduce a new Summer event, map, and additional World Quests. HomDGCat has claimed that a new Archon Quest (AQ) will also be released. They added that this AQ will serve as a prologue to Nod-Krai.

Apart from a new AQ and Summer event, HomDGCat suggests that Ineffa’s Story Quest (SQ) will feature a completely new format. More information on these quests is expected during the 5.8 Special Program.

