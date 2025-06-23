Genshin Impact 5.8 drip marketing reveals Ineffa, an upcoming playable character

HoYoverse has officially drip marketed the new character who will be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8. This character is Ineffa, an Electro unit hailing from Nod-Krai. She will be the first playable Nod-Krai character to be added to the game, and players are excited to know more about her. Fortunately, the drip marketing post has revealed a lot of information about Ineffa.
Read on to find out more details about the upcoming character Ineffa, as well as her expected release window in Genshin Impact 5.8.
Ineffa has been revealed as a playable character for the Genshin Impact 5.8 update
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Ineffa is a playable character who will be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8, which is expected to go live on July 30, 2025. She is a brand new character that has never been mentioned in game before, making her drip marketing post her first official introduction to the playerbase.
Ineffa belongs to the Clink-Clank Krumkake Workshop faction in Nod-Krai — which is a famous machine workshop known for their skill in developing new inventions. She is described as having been "created" as a vessel that can "serve as a companion". Here is some more information about her:
- Electro
- Title: Boom Boom Thunderwave
- Multifunctional Robot for Domestic Application
- Constellation: Vanilla Planifolia
Aino also has the following to say about her in 'Ineffa's External Deployment and Support Agreement':
"First, you must acknowledge that Ineffa is the very best robot in the world! Then, you need to respect Ineffa's opinions and decisions. Also, you have to accept that the Clink-Clank Kr... no, that's not right... Accept that Ineffa has the final say in everything she does!"
Seeing that Ineffa is the first Nod-Krai character to be added to the in-game playable character roster, the community is pretty excited for her release.
Also read: Genshin Impact Ineffa weapon: Name, stats, and ascension materials leaked
Expected release window for Ineffa in Genshin Impact
As per standard release patterns, Genshin Impact 5.8 is expected to go live on July 30, 2025. Since confirmation regarding which half of the patch Ineffa might be released in is not yet available, her banner will be available for players to pull on on either of these dates:
- Phase I - July 30, 2025
- Phase II - August 19, 2025
Ineffa’s release phase will officially be confirmed by HoYoverse during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream.
Also read: Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character roadmap leak
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.