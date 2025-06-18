Genshin Impact 5.8 banners leaked

Genshin Impact 5.8 is the next patch of the game and is expected to release globally on July 30, 2025 (as per standard patterns). Leakers have already started sharing information regarding the update, including hints about possible future characters and their banners.

One such leak from Hakush.in and HomDGCat has disclosed the possible banners that might be available in Genshin Impact 5.8.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and is subject to change before release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 5.8, as per leaks

As stated, leakers Hakush.in and HomDGCat — both very credible names in the community — have disclosed the probable upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 5.8.

As per these leaks, new 5-star character Ineffa will be releasing in version 5.8. She is the only new unit to be launched in the upcoming version, while three other characters will have their rerun banners.

The following characters will reportedly be featured on event banners in Genshin Impact 5.8:

Ineffa (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Mualani (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Chasca (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Citlali (5-star Cryo)

Information regarding which character will be in which half is not available yet, so players will have to wait for more information — either via leaks or official sources — to get confirmation regarding the banner phases.

As stated, this will be Ineffa's debut banner in Genshin Impact, while Mualani, Chasca, and Citlali will be having their first rerun banners in version 5.8. Interestingly, all three rerunning characters hail from Natlan, with Ineffa being the only exception who hails from the upcoming region of Nod-Krai.

Speculated 5-star weapon banners in Genshin Impact 5.8

Alongside the event banners with 5-star characters, weapon banners offering signature weapons will also be available for players to pull on.

Here are the weapons that will reportedly be featured on the Genshin Impact 5.8 weapon banners:

Fractured Halo (5-star Polearm; Ineffa's signature weapon)

(5-star Polearm; Ineffa's signature weapon) Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst; Mualani's signature weapon)

(5-star Catalyst; Mualani's signature weapon) Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage (5-star Bow; Chasca's signature weapon)

(5-star Bow; Chasca's signature weapon) Starcaller's Watch (5-star Catalyst, Citlali's signature weapon)

Similar to the event banner phases, no information on the specific phases for the Genshin Impact 5.8 weapon banners is available as of yet.

