Genshin Impact 5.8 Inef ascension materials, character kit, and constellations leaked

Genshin Impact Version 5.8 is speculated to be released on July 30, 2025. Furthermore, based on early leaks, it appears that a new character is rumored to be introduced in the upcoming update. Leakers like Seele, Kokomi, and HxG have shared details regarding this rumored character. Based on these details, a new 5-star Electro unit could be introduced in Version 5.8.

Ad

HxG and Kokomi have also shared additional details regarding the rumored kit and passives of this Electro unit. Recently, Seele and X1 have leaked the complete kit, including passives and constellations, for this unit.

This article will list all the kit, constellations and ascension material leaks for the rumored 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact, Inef.

Note: This article is based on leaks; thus, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 Inef early kit leaks

Genshin Impact Inef rumored ascension and talent materials

Ad

Below is a list of the rumored materials that are required to ascend and level up the talents of the Electro character Inef:

Mora - 7,100,000

- 7,100,000 Hero's Wit - 419

- 419 Sentry's Wooden Whistle - 36

- 36 Warrior's Metal Whistle - 96

- 96 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle - 129

- 129 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver - 1

- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment - 9

- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk - 9

- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone - 6

- 6 Glowing Hornshroom - 168

- 168 Secret Source Airflow Accumulator - 46

- 46 Crown of Insight - 3

- 3 Teachings of Kindling - 9

- 9 Guide to Kindling - 63

- 63 Philosophies of Kindling - 114

- 114 Eroded Sunfire - 18

Ad

Remember that these are still her rumored materials, and it is advised to wait till HoYoverse officially reveals the ascension and talent materials required for the upcoming character.

Also read: Genshin Impact leak shares new details about version 5.8 update

Inef's kit and constellations leaked in Genshin Impact

Ad

Seele and X1 have also shared the kit, passives, and constellation details for the rumored character, Inef. However, these are still early leaks and are subject to change. Based on these details, the rumored kit for Inef is as follows:

Elemental Skill

Inef initiates the module, dealing AoE Electro damage to surrounding enemies, deploying the shield, and summoning the multi-purpose intelligent auxiliary unit "Velkhitar." The shield's damage absorption is based on Inef's attack, and has 250% absorption against Electro damage.

Ad

Velkhitar

A helpful partner who fights alongside Inef and can be summoned to the field by casting Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst. If enemies are nearby, Velkhitar will move quickly to the vicinity of an enemy every two seconds and perform a discharge attack, dealing area-of-effect (AoE) Electro damage. Only one Velkhitar created by Inef herself can exist at most at the same time.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 leak hints at new character skins

Ad

Elemental Burst

Using the all-purpose intelligent auxiliary unit "Velkhitar," use Rocket Punch to clear up enemies. Inef launches Velkhitar, dealing AoE Electro damage and leaving the summon on the field. If there is a Velkhitar summoned by Inef herself on the field, it will instead re-summon Velkhitar at the target location and reset its duration.

Passives

Breakthrough Talent - If there is a Thunderstorm Cloud near "Velkhitar," it will perform an additional attack when attacking, dealing damage equal to 80% of Inef's attack. This damage is considered damage dealt by the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction.

- If there is a Thunderstorm Cloud near "Velkhitar," it will perform an additional attack when attacking, dealing damage equal to 80% of Inef's attack. This damage is considered damage dealt by the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction. After casting the Elemental Burst, it grants all nearby party members the "Parameter Restructuring" effect: Increases the Elemental Mastery of Inef and the current on-field character in your party by 6% of Inef's attack, lasting for 20 seconds.

Lunar Blessing - When characters in the party trigger an Electro-Charged reaction, it will be converted to unleash a special Lunar Electro-Charged reaction. Additionally, based on Inef's attack, the base damage of this special reaction is increased: Every 100 attack increases the base damage by 0.7%, up to a maximum increase of 14% in this way. At the rise of the new moon, perhaps you will receive an additional blessing...

Ad

Also read: Everything new in Genshin Impact 5.7 update

Constellations

C1 - When Inef deploys the shield, she grants all nearby party members the "C1" effect for 20 seconds, which increases the damage dealt by Lunar-Electro charged reactions. The increase is based on Inef's attack: Every 100 attack increases the damage by 2.5%, up to a maximum increase of 50% this way.

When Inef deploys the shield, she grants all nearby party members the "C1" effect for 20 seconds, which increases the damage dealt by Lunar-Electro charged reactions. The increase is based on Inef's attack: Every 100 attack increases the damage by 2.5%, up to a maximum increase of 50% this way. C2 - After an Elemental Burst hits an enemy, it applies the "Edict of Punishment" state to one enemy. After a short interval or when this enemy is detected, it deals AoE Electro damage equal to 400% of Inef's attack to surrounding enemies. This damage is considered Lunar Electro-Charged damage. Additionally, when casting the Elemental Burst, nearby on-field characters gain the shield.

After an Elemental Burst hits an enemy, it applies the "Edict of Punishment" state to one enemy. After a short interval or when this enemy is detected, it deals AoE Electro damage equal to 400% of Inef's attack to surrounding enemies. This damage is considered Lunar Electro-Charged damage. Additionally, when casting the Elemental Burst, nearby on-field characters gain the shield. C3 - Increases the level of Inef's Elemental Skill by three levels, and the maximum upgrade level for this talent is 15.

Increases the level of Inef's Elemental Skill by three levels, and the maximum upgrade level for this talent is 15. C4 - When Lunar Electro-Charged is triggered by your own character in the party, the Elemental Energy will regenerate five points. This effect occurs once every four seconds.

When Lunar Electro-Charged is triggered by your own character in the party, the Elemental Energy will regenerate five points. This effect occurs once every four seconds. C5 - Increases the level of Inef's Elemental Burst by three levels, and the maximum upgrade level for this talent is 15.

Increases the level of Inef's Elemental Burst by three levels, and the maximum upgrade level for this talent is 15. C6 - While Inef is under the C1 effect, whenever a surrounding Thundercloud strikes enemies, Inef will deal AoE Electro damage equal to 200% of her attack to enemies near your active character on-field. This is considered Lunar Electro-Charged damage. The effect can be triggered once every 3.5 seconds.

Also read: Genshin Impact leak shares details about mysterious Version 5.8 character

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.