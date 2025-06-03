Genshin Impact leak shares details about mysterious Version 5.8 character 

With the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream coming up soon, early leaks regarding Version 5.8 have already started surfacing. One such leak has disclosed a little bit of information about a very mysterious character that has not been mentioned either by official sources or by leakers previously.

Generally, information about upcoming characters is leaked by dataminers quite a few patches prior to their release. Considering not many details are known about this new character as of yet, they have an even more mystifying vibe.

This article discusses these latest leaks that have hinted at this upcoming character who might be releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8.

Leaks hint at a brand-new character in Genshin Impact 5.8

Information about a possible new character releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8 was first shared by leaker hxg_diluc, who is a very credible name in the community. As per this leak, a new female character is slated to arrive in Genshin Impact 5.8. While hxg_diluc had no other information about this character at the time of sharing the post, a few new leaks about this upcoming unit have now surfaced.

Leakers Seele Leaks and Kokomi have expanded on the information provided by hxg_diluc, disclosing some more details about this upcoming character:

She will be a female 5-star Electro unit.

She will focus on special Electro-charged reactions.

She might possibly hail from Nod-Krai.

Hxg_diluc has further clarified that this character is an Electro-charged unit, which means that she will have a very specific niche that focuses on triggering Electro-charged reactions only — similar to Nilou's Bloom-focused kit.

While the leakers are yet unsure which nation this character will hail from, they speculate that this 5-star unit might be from Nod-Krai. Note that Genshin Impact 5.8 will be the last 5.x patch, and will be immediately followed by Nod-Krai in Version 6.0. As such, it is entirely possible that a new Nod-Krai unit might be introduced in Genshin Impact 5.8 prior to the release of the region in the next patch.

Leaker Kokomi has also mentioned that while this unit will be focusing on Electro-charged reactions, this won't restrict team compositions to strictly Electro and Hydro units only. More information regarding how this character works will soon be leaked once the Genshin Impact 5.8 closed beta starts.

