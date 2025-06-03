Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes release date and time

Details for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream have finally been announced by HoYoverse. This special program will take place on June 6, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4), and will be aired on the official Genshin Impact channels on both YouTube and Twitch. The livestream is expected to give players a glimpse into all the new content that will be available in the upcoming version.
During the course of the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream, three redemption codes will be issued for players to claim. These codes can be exchanged for valuable in-game rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, and more. This article provides information about the release schedule for the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes, along with how to exchange and redeem them.
Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes release timings
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As stated, HoYoverse will be airing the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream on June 6, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). Three redemption codes will be issued at intervals while the livestream is airing.
Despite the special program being broadcast simultaneously all over the globe, the timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. In order to check when the three redemption codes will be available for you, you can refer to the list below:
America (June 6, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 5 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 6 AM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 7 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 8 AM
Europe (June 6, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 1 PM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2 PM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3 PM
Asia (June 6, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST): 8 PM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 9 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 PM
Keep in mind that the three livestream codes will be issued at intervals during the program — and not all at once. Hence, it is recommended that players stay tuned for the entirety of the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream so as not to miss out on any of the redemption codes.
How to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes
The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes can be claimed by players in one of three ways:
1) On the official website
Login to the official HoYoverse website using your credentials. Select your server, enter the redemption codes, and click on "Redeem".
2) On HoYoLAB
Navigate to the HoYo Guides section under the main Genshin Impact tab on the HoYoLAB app. Simply redeem all three codes from here.
3) In game
To exchange the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes in game, head to the Settings > Account section, and redeem the codes from here.
Also read: All optimizations coming in Genshin Impact 5.7 update (Artifact loadouts, QoL changes, and more)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.