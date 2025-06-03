Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream date and time announced

Genshin Impact has officially revealed the livestream schedule for Version 5.7 on its official X account. The special program for v5.7 will air on June 6, 2025, at 8 am (UTC -4). The title for this version is "A Space and Time for You," and based on the announcement banner, we might get a new Dainsleif Quest.

Ad

The special program for v5.7 should reveal details such as upcoming characters, Banners, Archon Quests, Story Quests, Events, and other information regarding the upcoming update.

This article lists the Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream schedule and countdown for major regions.

Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream schedule and countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse has announced that the version 5.7 live stream will premiere on June 6, 2025, at 8 am (UTC -4). Players can watch it on the official Genshin Twitch and YouTube accounts.

Furthermore, based on previous streams, they can also claim three redemption codes, which will drop rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores. These codes will expire in a few days after they are revealed, so make sure to claim them quickly.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream speculations

In the v5.7 special program, we should receive more information about the upcoming characters, Skirk and Dahlia, as well as new weapons. Furthermore, the developers will announce details regarding future content in this version, such as Events, Archon Quests, Story Quests, and new optimizations.

Here is the schedule for the Genshin Impact version 5.7 live stream for various time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 6, 2025, at 5 am

June 6, 2025, at 5 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 6, 2025, at 6 am

June 6, 2025, at 6 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 6, 2025, at 7 am

June 6, 2025, at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 6, 2025, at 8 am

Ad

Europe

Western European Central Time (WEST): June 6, 2025, at 1 pm

June 6, 2025, at 1 pm Central European Central Time (CEST): June 6, 2025, at 2 pm

June 6, 2025, at 2 pm Eastern European Central Time (EEST): June 6, 2025, at 3 pm

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): June 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm

June 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): June 6, 2025, at 8 pm

June 6, 2025, at 8 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): June 6, 2025, at 9 pm

June 6, 2025, at 9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): June 6, 2025, at 9 pm

Here's a countdown till the release of the official 5.7 Special Program:

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks will have fans in a tough choice between two powerhouses

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.