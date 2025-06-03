Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream date and time announced

Genshin Impact version 5.7 livestream schedule and countdown
HoYoverse has revealed the livestream schedule for Genshin Impact version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially revealed the livestream schedule for Version 5.7 on its official X account. The special program for v5.7 will air on June 6, 2025, at 8 am (UTC -4). The title for this version is "A Space and Time for You," and based on the announcement banner, we might get a new Dainsleif Quest.

The special program for v5.7 should reveal details such as upcoming characters, Banners, Archon Quests, Story Quests, Events, and other information regarding the upcoming update.

This article lists the Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream schedule and countdown for major regions.

Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream schedule and countdown

also-read-trending Trending

HoYoverse has announced that the version 5.7 live stream will premiere on June 6, 2025, at 8 am (UTC -4). Players can watch it on the official Genshin Twitch and YouTube accounts.

Furthermore, based on previous streams, they can also claim three redemption codes, which will drop rewards, such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores. These codes will expire in a few days after they are revealed, so make sure to claim them quickly.

In the v5.7 special program, we should receive more information about the upcoming characters, Skirk and Dahlia, as well as new weapons. Furthermore, the developers will announce details regarding future content in this version, such as Events, Archon Quests, Story Quests, and new optimizations.

Here is the schedule for the Genshin Impact version 5.7 live stream for various time zones:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 6, 2025, at 5 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 6, 2025, at 6 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 6, 2025, at 7 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 6, 2025, at 8 am
Europe

  • Western European Central Time (WEST): June 6, 2025, at 1 pm
  • Central European Central Time (CEST): June 6, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Eastern European Central Time (EEST): June 6, 2025, at 3 pm

Asia

  • India Standard Time (IST): June 6, 2025, at 5:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): June 6, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): June 6, 2025, at 9 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): June 6, 2025, at 9 pm

Here's a countdown till the release of the official 5.7 Special Program:

