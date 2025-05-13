Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks will have fans in a tough choice between two powerhouses

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update is expected to feature several fan-favorite characters on the gacha banners. While Skirk is speculated to be an extremely powerful new main DPS that will be released as a playable character in the next patch, another popular top-tier damage dealer, Mavuika, is rumored to return during that period.

This article lists the upcoming character banners of Genshin Impact 5.7 and discusses the two main DPS options that will be available during the update.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 to feature Skirk and Mavuika on the gacha banners, as per leaks

According to prominent leaker HomDGCat, the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update may feature the following 5-star characters:

Skirk (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Emilie (5-star Dendro Polearm)

(5-star Dendro Polearm) Mavuika (5-star Pyro Claymore)

(5-star Pyro Claymore) Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm)

While Skirk is rumored to be a strong damage dealer, Mavuika has already established herself as a top-tier DPS. When it comes to the other two characters, Emilie and Shenhe, both of them are excellent supports from their respective elements.

Considering both Skirk and Mavuika are said to be damage-dealing powerhouses, it can be quite difficult for players with neither to decide which character to opt for. While the former would be a new addition to the game and is rumored to shine in team compositions consisting of specific elements, the latter's kit is quite versatile and allows her to pair well with several in-game units.

Let's take a look at the abilities of both characters:

Skirk's abilities

Skirk's leaked kit suggests that she would be a Cryo DPS who will benefit from having only Cryo and Hydro teammates. While she is expected to be functional in any team comp, to get the most value out of her, Frozen teams would be the way to go.

Similar to Mavuika, Skirk's kit uses a different type of energy instead of the traditional one. This energy allows her to deal high Elemental Burst damage or enter a special state where her Normal Attacks do considerable damage.

It is speculated that with the right characters, Skirk would turn out to be an extremely powerful damage dealer in Genshin Impact.

Mavuika's abilities

Considering Mavuika debuted in version 5.3, many must already be aware of her gameplay mechanics. Like other Natlan characters, she enters the Nightsoul Blessings state upon using her Elemental Skill. In this state, she can either deal Pyro damage from off-field or use her motorbike to deal a lot of damage via her Normal Attacks.

Furthermore, Mavuika uses a special type of energy for her Elemental Burst. She can cast her Burst with the minimal amount of this energy, or she can accumulate a lot of it to fully charge the Burst for significantly higher output.

All of this makes Mavuika a highly dependable damage dealer who also enables off-field reactions.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

