Genshin Impact leak shares new details about version 5.8 update

Genshin Impact version 5.8 is the last update for Natlan and is speculated to be released on July 30, 2025. If this version introduces new characters, their drip marketing could be expected on June 23, 2025, based on previous trends. Recently, leakers such as HxG, Kokomi, and Seele have shared details about a rumored Electro character in v5.8

Ad

They have also shared some crucial information about this Electro unit's speculated role and playstyle. Apart from this, many details about v5.8 are unknown. However, recently, HxG has shared new leaks about this update, including character skins and other information.

We list the new leaks shared by HxG about some rumored upcoming content in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Rumored Genshin Impact character could power up another elemental reaction

New Genshin Impact leaks about version 5.8

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, leakers such as Kokomi, Seele, and HxG have shared that a new 5-star Female Electro unit is speculated to be released in version 5.8. Following this, they have also mentioned that her kit is rumored to focus on the Electro-Charged ability, and that she would be similar to Nilou, without the latter's kit restrictions.

A new leaker, identified as JUA2E52, has claimed that the name of the rumored character is Yennefer or Ineva. However, this is just the name translated from CN and official. They have also shared that she is rumored to be a unique Electro-Charged support.

Ad

Apart from this, they have leaked other details regarding the 5.8 update. They claimed that this version would be released with the new Mare Jivari sub-region. They mentioned that an area known as Eternal Moon's Burial Place is also rumored to be released alongside Mare Jivari. Furthermore, the lore for the Lavawalker set is speculated to be tied into the lore of the new sub-region.

The leaker has also said the rumors about the new Character skins in Genshin Impact version 5.8 are true. They shared that Bennett and Yelan would reportedly receive special skins during this version. Furthermore, based on these details, it seems Bennett will likely play a massive role in the 5.8 Event Quest.

Ad

Following up on these details, HxG said all the information about version 5.8 mentioned by the new leaker is accurate. HxG had also claimed that the rumored Electro unit is from the Nod-Krai region. However, these are still preliminary leaks and are subject to change.

Also read: Genshin Impact leak shares details about mysterious Version 5.8 character

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.