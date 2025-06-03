Rumored Genshin Impact character could power up another elemental reaction

Recently, leakers such as Shiroha have shared information about the playability of certain characters, including Dottore, Barbeloth, Columbina, and others, in Genshin Impact. Moreover, most of them do not fully know if a new character will be released in version 5.8.

So far, we have only gotten conflicting information from leakers regarding version 5.8. However, Seele, HxG_Diluc, and Kokomi team have revealed further details about an Electro character rumored to be released in 5.8. They have also shared some details regarding the roles of this character.

On that note, we will list all the new leaks regarding the rumored Electro character, who is speculated to appear in Genshin Impact version 5.8.

Note: This article is based on early leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

New Genshin Impact leaks about the 5.8 character

Early information shared on Genshin Leakflow's Telegram channel suggested that a Hydro character was rumored to be released in Genshin Impact version 5.8. Furthermore, they suggested that this character would be similar to Dahlia and speculated that she could be a good teammate for Skirk.

Following these rumors, leakers such as Mero have confirmed that the game did not include any new IDs for future playable characters in the 5.8 version. Thus, players speculated that we might not get a new unit in the last Natlan update.

However, recent information by HxG, Kokomi, and Seele implies the rumored 5.8 character would be a 5-star Female Electro unit. Furthermore, they have also shared that she would be primarily focused on the Electro-charged reaction. The leakers are speculating that she could be of Nod-Krai origin.

HxG further mentioned that the special Electro-charged kit for this rumored character would be similar to Nilou. Players are also speculating that this unit could buff the Electro-charged reaction or change its effects. Furthermore, since Nilou generates special Bountiful Cores instead of the regular Dendro ones, players suspect the rumored Electro unit could have similar effects.

The Kokomi team has further confirmed that the rumored character's kit will not restrict your entire team to Electro or Hydro units. This is a significant difference compared to others, such as Nilou and Escoffier, which require a whole team of specific elements to gain the full buffs.

Please note that these details are preliminary leaks and are subject to change. During version 5.3 special program, the Developers revealed silhouettes of future playable characters. HoYoverse has also officially unveiled the designs of all of these units. Based on these details, the silhouette of the rumored Electro unit wasn't present. Thus, take these leaks with a grain of salt till this information is officially confirmed.

