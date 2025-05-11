Genshin Impact leaks hint at new Hydro character in version 5.8

The latest Genshin Impact leaks from Genshin Leakflow indicate a new 5-star Hydro character may be introduced to the game in the upcoming 5.8 update. The leaker suggested that the rumored character may be an amazing teammate for Skirk, and her kit may be similar to Dahlia's.
Read on to learn more about the new Hydro character coming to Genshin Impact in version 5.8.
New Hydro character coming in Genshin Impact 5.8 may be a good teammate for Skirk, as per leaks
According to the information shared on Genshin Leakflow's Telegram channel, the Genshin Impact 5.8 update may release a new 5-star female character wielding the powers of the Hydro element. The patch is expected to be released on July 30, 2025, following the conclusion of version 5.7, which is speculated to introduce Skirk and Dahlia as new playable characters.
The leaker suggested that the new Hydro character might be an upgraded version of Dahlia and could offer advantages similar to him, like increased attack speed and shielding. This would make her a great teammate for Skirk, as the latter benefits from the presence of Hydro and Cryo party members.
Skirk is rumored to have two distinct playstyles: Normal Attack-focused and Elemental Burst-focused. While the former will require her to remain off-field for longer periods and use her Normal Attacks to defeat enemies, the latter will be more quick-swap oriented, where Skirk takes the field, uses her Elemental Skill and Burst to deal high damage, and is switched with another character.
Genshin Leakflow suggested that while Dahlia would be the ideal Hydro support character for Normal Attack-focused Skirk teams, the new Hydro 5-star might be more suitable for the Elemental Burst-focused team compositions. The new unit is also rumored to have a quick-swap playstyle that would synergize well with Skirk.
Furthermore, the leak compared the new Hydro character with Shenhe and suggested both could be on the same level in terms of support capabilities. However, the former would provide the added comfort of extra HP to the entire team, slightly skewing the comparison in her favor.
Based on this, it is speculated that the best Skirk team would consist of her, Escoffier, and two of the following three characters: Furina, Shenhe, or the new Hydro 5-star unit.
