Genshin Impact Ineffa weapon: Name, stats, and ascension materials leaked

Ineffa is a rumored 5-star character who is expected to release in Genshin Impact 5.8, as per leaks. With the beginning of the Genshin Impact 5.8 closed beta test, leaks related to Ineffa have already started surfacing. One such new leak has disclosed information regarding her possible weapon for when she releases in Genshin Impact. This includes the weapon's main stat, secondary stat, passive effects, and ascension materials.
Read on to learn more about Ineffa's possible weapon in Genshin Impact, as hinted at via leaks.
Note: The information provided in this article is sourced from leaks and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.
Genshin Impact Ineffa signature weapon stats and effects, as per leaks
Many credible leakers, including HomDGCat, Seele Leaks, and spletnik_fatui, have shared information regarding Ineffa's possible weapon in Genshin Impact. According to these leaks, Ineffa's signature weapon might be a 5-star Polearm named Fractured Halo. These are the main possible stats of the weapon:
- Base ATK: 608
- Secondary stat: 66.2% CRIT DMG
Not only would the base ATK of this weapon be decent, but it could also have a very high CRIT DMG secondary stat. According to Ineffa's leaked kit, she can take great advantage of these stats.
Fractured Halo also has the following passive effect (at Refinement Rank 1):
"When the user unleashes an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, their ATK is increased by 24% for 20 seconds. If the user creates a Shield while this effect is active, nearby party members will get buffed, and will deal 40% more Lunar-Charged DMG for 20 seconds."
As seen from the leak, this weapon is capable of buffing the user's ATK in combat, which Ineffa will benefit from. The other half of the weapon's passive is tailored around her shielding capabilities, as well as the new Lunar-Charged reaction, which is expected to be introduced in Genshin Impact 5.8.
Other than Ineffa, most DPS Polearm units who deal damage via their Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts can also use Fractured Halo as a stat stick.
Genshin Impact Ineffa signature weapon ascension materials, as per leaks
As disclosed via leakers, these are the possible ascension materials for Fractured Halo:
- Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror x 5
- Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance x 14
- Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve x 14
- Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor x 6
- Cold-Cracked Shellshard x 23
- Warm Back-Shell x 27
- Blazing Prismshell x 41
- Juvenile Fang x 15
- Seasoned Fang x 23
- Tyrant's Fang x 27
- 1.2 Million Mora
Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror, Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance, Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve, and Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor can be obtained from the Ancient Watchtower Weapon Domain in Natlan, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Cold-Cracked Shellshard, Warm Back-Shell, and Blazing Prismshell are enemy drops from Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels that can be found in Natlan.
Juvenile Fang, Seasoned Fang, and Tyrant's Fang are drops from Natlan's Saurians.
