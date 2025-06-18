Genshin Impact 5.8 leaks: Summer event, Mare Jivari, and more

Genshin Impact developers have officially confirmed that version 5.8 will be the final update for the Natlan region. Furthermore, fans are speculating that a new map expansion, Mare Jivari, will likely be introduced with this update. Since the Pyroculus and Tablet of Tona have not been completed in Natlan, many fans believe that we may receive a new sub-area in the final update.

Based on previous trends, version 5.8 is expected to be released on July 30, 2025. Recently, renowned leakers such as HomDGCat and Seele, among others, have shared details about the upcoming 5.8 update. They have claimed that this version would include a summer event and the Mare Jivari map expansion.

This article covers the latest leaks about Genshin Impact version 5.8 regarding the potentially upcoming summer event, the Mare Jivari map expansion, and other details.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks about the upcoming 5.8 version

Summer event and map in version 5.8

Since the Mare Jivari expansion wasn't released in version 5.6 or 5.7, fans had speculated that we might not get a new summer event in the 5.8 update. However, leakers have claimed that this version would be released with both a new summer event and the Mare Jivari map.

Based on these details, it seems that we may also be getting a new event map for version 5.8. However, we still do not know whether this area will be a temporary or permanent expansion. We will have to wait till the official confirmation by HoYoverse to learn more details about the upcoming version.

HomDGCat mentioned that the rumored main event for the 5.8 update would be the Sunspray Summer Resort.

Leaked details about the upcoming Mare Jivari map expansion

Apart from the event map, leakers have also claimed that we would get a map expansion for Mare Jivari in the upcoming version. They have further mentioned that this new area could have special exploration mechanisms.

HomDGCat has also shared a few details regarding a unique gameplay mechanism, "Bakunawa," which is rumored to be released along with the new Mare Jivari area. Based on these leaked details, it appears that version 5.8 will be packed with numerous new events and map expansions.

New Archon Quest in version 5.8, as per leaks

Fans were speculating that only some World Quests and other events would be present in the upcoming v5.8. However, leakers have claimed that we would also get a new Archon Quest in this update. Furthermore, they have mentioned that this quest would serve as a prelude to the upcoming Nod-Krai region.

Apart from this, leakers have shared the kit and gameplay details of a 5-star Electro Character, Ineffa, speculated to be playable in version 5.8. Her Story Quest (SQ) is also rumored to be released in this version, with a completely new format.

Most Story Quests in Genshin are formulaic, and the plot twists are generally predictable. Players have been requesting a different format for these quests, and it appears that we may finally receive a unique SQ in version 5.8, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

