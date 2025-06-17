Best Skirk teams in Genshin Impact

Skirk is the latest 5-star Cryo character, released in Genshin Impact version 5.7. She is a main DPS character with multiple playstyles. You can either use her as an on-field unit or as a quick swap DPS. Based on her early testing, Skirk deals high damage with both of her playstyles. Furthermore, she has various buffs in her kit, which buff all of her abilities.

However, since Skirk is heavily limited in terms of team comps, she requires units like Escoffier and Furina to perform at her maximum potential. Furthermore, it is challenging to replace these characters in some of her teams, as they significantly contribute to her damage per second (DPS).

This article lists the seven best team compositions for Skirk in Genshin Impact, tailored to her various playstyles.

7 Skirk team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Skirk, Shenhe, Escoffier, Furina

Skirk, Shenhe, Escoffier, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

One of Skirk's best and premium team comps includes Escoffier, Furina, and Shenhe. Based on her early testing, this team can easily defeat the overworld bosses in Tevyat in a few seconds. Furthermore, Skirk gains a lot of buffs from the party members, so she can deal high damage numbers.

Some content creators have also tested this specific team against some Natlan Local Legends, and it can easily defeat most of these enemies. Since the comp has high DPS, you can also breeze through most content, such as Spiral Abyss, in the game.

2) Skirk, Yelan, Escoffier, Furina

Skirk, Yelan, Escoffier, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Another substantial premium Skirk team includes Yelan, Escoffier, and Furina. In this comp, you can replace Shenhe with Yelan. However, you trade some buffs provided by Shenhe for additional damage and Hydro application by Yelan. This team also performs similarly to the one with Shenhe.

Yelan also provides additional damage percent to the active characters during her Elemental Burst. Along with the res shred of Escoffier and Furina's damage buffs, Skirk still inflicts high damage in this team.

3) Skirk, Shenhe, Charlotte, Furina

Skirk, Shenhe, Charlotte, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

If you do not have Escoffier, but you have Furina, you can replace the former with Charlotte instead. Although the team DPS would be a bit lower, Skirk will still have no problem dealing with the bosses and Local Legends in the game. Since Charlotte has healing ability, you could obtain maximum buffs from Furina's Elemental Burst.

Content creators have tested this comp against some bosses; it also performs relatively similarly to Skirk's premium teams. Furthermore, you can get attack buffs on your active characters if you use the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (TTDS) weapon on Charlotte.

4) Skirk, Citlali, Shenhe, Yelan

Skirk, Citlali, Shenhe, and Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Even without Escoffier or Furina, you can use other Cryo and Hydro 5-stars to make a good Skirk team. Some content creators have used this team composition against the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device and were still able to defeat the boss.

Since Citlali provides res shred for Hydro teammates, Yelan could potentially deal higher damage in this team. Furthermore, the former can hold the TTDS weapon to grant attack buffs to Skirk. You can also use Citlali as a good shield option in this team.

5) Skirk, Mona, Escoffier, Furina

Skirk, Mona, Escoffier, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

This ensemble is primarily focused on gaining maximum damage from Skirk's Elemental Burst. With the perfect setup, Skirk could one-shot most bosses in Tevyat. Mona provides an additional damage bonus with her Elemental Burst, which is extremely useful for Skirk's quickswap playstyle.

Furthermore, since Mona is a catalyst user, she can also use the TTDS weapon to grant attack buffs to the active character. However, remember that this comp will not be as good if you want to use her as an on-field DPS.

6) Skirk, Shenhe, Mika, Furina

Skirk, Shenhe, Mika, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika is another good support and healer option for Furina team comps. He also provides attack speed buffs, which would be suitable for Skirk. Coupled with that, you can equip the Noblesse Oblige artifact set on him to grant attack buffs to all party members.

Although this comp might not deal high damage compared to Skirk's other team options, you can still clear most content in the game with ease.

7) Skirk, Charlotte, Dahlia, Xingqiu

Skirk, Charlotte, Dahlia, and Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a good 4-star team option for Skirk, comprising Charlotte, Dahlia, and Xingqiu. You also have a lot of defensive utility, thanks to your shielder and healer. However, this comp would have considerably less DPS than the other teams on this list.

You could also replace Charlotte with Rosaria, if you want higher team DPS in exchange for some healing and attack buffs. Content creators have also tried both versions of this team, and they are still decent against most bosses in-game.

