Genshin Impact 5.7 early patch notes: New characters, quest, and more

The Genshin Impact 5.7 is set to go live within a few hours, bringing in fresh content to the game. One of the most anticipated characters, Skirk, will finally arrive with the Phase 1 banner of the Genshin 5.7 patch, while the second half will be headed by the Pyro Archon, Mavuika. The upcoming update will also feature a new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif.

This article will cover everything coming with the Genshin Impact 5.7 patch.

Genshin Impact 5.7 early patch notes: Banners, and more

Character and Weapon Banners

Phase 1 Character Banners

Shenhe (5-star)

Skirk (5-star)

Candace (4-star)

Diona (4-star)

Dahlia (4-star)

Phase 1 Weapon Banner

Azurelight (5-star)

Calamity Queller (5-star)

Xiphos Moonlight (4-star)

Favonius Lance (4-star)

Sacrificial Bow (4-star)

Wandering Evenstar (4-star)

Phase 2 Character Banners

Mavuika

Emilie

Phase 2 Weapon Banner

A Thousand Blazing Suns

Lumidouce Elegy

Note here that only 5-star characters and their signature weapons are known, as of this writing, for Phase 2 of the upcoming update.

Story Quests

As announced during the Genshin Impact 5.7 Preview Livestream, the upcoming update will have a new Archon Quest, featuring the twins and Dainsleif, titled A Space and Time for You. Skirk will also get her own story mission that will explore her background further, called Crystallina Chapter: Act 1.

Events

The following events will be available for a limited time during version 5.7 of Genshin Impact:

Battle of Imagined Arrays

Fearsome Ferocious Firepower

Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy

Traveler's Tales: Gilded Chapter

Overflowing Abundance

New game mode

Stygian Onslaught (Image via HoYoverse)

A new endgame mode is coming to the game called Stygian Onslaught. It will be similar to the Spiral Abyss, where you must face waves of enemies and defeat them in a given time before the counter runs out. This mode will reward you with various items, such as Primogems and Dust of Enlightenment.

Quality-of-life updates

The following system optimizations will be added to the game with the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.7 update:

Any artifact defined using Sanctifying Elixir will get two guaranteed rolls on the substats you selected.

The Treasure compass will mark more chests alongside Monetoos in the Plenty of Collectives area.

New undisclosed plan for the mailing system.

Clicking on a boss icon on the map will allow you to quickly navigate to its location.

New Envisaged Echoes

Two new Envisaged Echoes trails will also be available for Shenhe and Raiden Shogun that you can earn by completing challenges in the Imaginarium Theater endgame mode.

