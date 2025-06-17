Genshin Impact: Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise boss guide

The Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise in Genshin Impact, also known as Cocijo, is one of the many Local Legends in Natlan that you can find in the Ameyalco Waters region. Being one of the strongest enemies in the game, this boss will test your skills, but it is comparatively easier to take down than the other Local Legends found in the world of Teyvat.

This article will provide you with a guide on defeating Cocijo, the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise boss in Genshin Impact.

How to defeat Cocijo, the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise boss in Genshin Impact

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Cocijo can be found in the Ameyalco Waters region of Natlan, in the Toyac Springs part of the map. The arena where you fight this local legend is located northeast of People of the Springs. You can travel there by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven in the region.

You will need to break all of the electro crystals around the arena to summon Cocijo, and it won't be hostile outright if you are at a safe distance. You will need to use Pyro characters to break the crystals.

Now, here are a few tips and tricks that will definitely come in handy while fighting Cocijo, the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise boss in Genshin Impact.

At the beginning of the battle, the boss will charge at you. Move out of the way to avoid getting your characters knocked down as a Local Legend Cocijo can one-shot you.

Cocijo will do a spin attack, which will move around the arena. Run away from it else you will take massive damage. Do not worry much, as it cannot chase you, given that it is extremely slow.

Keep an eye out for the small meter below Cocijo's HP bar. Your attacks will fill it. Once it is full, the boss will gain a massive shield and will become more aggressive.

The boss will gain a few moves, including calling in lightning strikes all over the arena and an enhanced spin attack that throws projectiles. Dodge them, and when Cocijo is slowed down, use elemental attacks to deplete the shield.

Once you deplete the shield, Cocijo will be left stunned for a few seconds. Use your Elemental Bursts and other powerful abilities to take it down.

You will face a weaker version of the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise boss on Floor 11 of Genshin Impact's 5.7 Spiral Abyss. The best team to beat it is generally any that consists of characters with high mobility. Mavuika, Bennet, Xilonen, and Citlali make for a great squad to defeat the boss.

