Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character roadmap leak

A recent set of leaks highlighted the upcoming Nod-Krai character roadmap in Genshin Impact. The traveller will soon be venturing beyond the borders of Natlan and will arrive in one of the many provinces of the nation of Cryo, Snezhnaya. Given that Nod-Krai is the next major area update for the players, before we eventually move on to Tsarita's nation, it will come with its own storyline and characters.

This article will explore the Nod-Krai character roadmap leak in Genshin Impact to highlight what the players can expect in the upcoming set of updates.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation, and it is advised that you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Nod-Krai character roadmap leak in Genshin Impact

Leaker _hiragara_ has revealed some of the characters who will become playable in the coming set of updates. Given we are entering the final stages of the 5.x set of versions, and soon will be moving forward to Nod-Krai, the next destination of the Traveller and Paimon, HoYoverse has been teasing a few characters who will make their debut in the future.

Some of them have already been leaked, alongside the respective versions in which they will appear. Here is a list of all of them.

Version 5.8

The next version of the game is set to introduce Ineffa, a mechanoid character, to the game. Her announcements are set to release on a future date, but more details will be revealed later. Besides her, it is rumored that Citlali, Mualani, and Chasca will get their reruns as part of Genshin Impact 5.8 banners.

Version 6.0

Version 6.0 will officially bring us the next set of stories in the journey of the Traveller and introduce one of the new characters from the Lightkeeper faction. The leaks suggest that he will have a male model and an electro vision. No name or model is yet available for this upcoming figure, who is a part of the Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character roadmap.

A female character who uses the Geo Vision might also become playable as per the leaks during this version.

Version 6.1

Version 6.1 will bring a female character with a Pyro Vision. Although nothing is confirmed yet, this might be Alice, Klee's mother, and someone who has been teased for a long time.

Version 6.2

Durin is set to become playable in version 6.2 and will use a Pyro Vision in battle. His model is yet to be disclosed, but he will take the form of a short male, likely from what was teased during the Archon Quest, Paralogism.

Version 6.3

Columbina of the Fatui Harbingers is rumored to join her fellow comrades in version 6.3. She is rumored to be using the Hydro Vision as her power.

Another character from Liuye, using Anemo Vision, is set to join her and become playable. The leaks suggest she is the "White Horse" from the in-game book "Moonlit Bamboo Forest."

Version 6.7

Nicole Reeyn of the Hexenzirkel will be joining the playable cast of characters in the game. The element of her Vision is unknown, but she is a part of the Nod-Krai character roadmap.

Unknown version (6.x updates)

Varka is the final member of the Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character roadmap who was leaked to become playable. The grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius will join the fray in an unknown version and will use Anemo as his Vision.

