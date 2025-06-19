Genshin Impact 5.8 Yelan and Bennett skin leaks

Genshin Impact's developers announced during the Let's Start With Nod-Krai special program that Version 5.8 will be the last Natlan update. Being the final update for this region, players speculate that we will get the Mare Jivari map expansion in this update. Moreover, versions 1.6, 2.8, 3.8, 4.8, which were the final updates for a region, included a special summer event and character skins.

Based on these trends, fans speculate that version 5.8 will be released with a new summer event and unique character skins. Early leaks by Shiroha also suggest that we are rumored to receive new outfits for Yelan and Bennett in the upcoming update.

This article explores the leaks about the rumored outfits for Bennett and Yelan in Genshin Impact 5.8.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumored information. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

New Genshin Impact 5.8 leaks reveal details about Yelan and Bennett's skins

Shiroha had claimed that in version 5.8 that Yelan and Bennett would receive new skins. The beta testing server for this update started recently, and it appears that we may receive new outfits for these characters. Furthermore, prominent leakers like Mero have shared further details about these rumored costumes for Bennett and Yelan.

Mero also shared the render of the Bennet's rumored skin. Based on these details, the character could receive an entirely new outfit – its design has elements similar to the fashion style of Natlan characters. Thus, fans are speculating he could play a massive role in the Mare Jivari story.

If we look at the other character outfits in the game, every new cosmetic for the 4-star units could be obtained for free after completing particular challenges in the main event. However, these skins would only be obtainable for free, in the same update as they were released.

Based on these previous trends, fans assume that this rumored Bennet's skin will likely be obtainable for free after completing specific challenges and mini-games in the main event for version 5.8.

Leakers have also shared details regarding the second character outfit rumored to be released in the same update. They mentioned that Yelan would receive a new outfit in the upcoming version. Based on these details, it appears to be a 5-star skin. Apart from its rarity, no other information about this new cosmetic has been leaked.

However, skins for 5-star characters in Genshin Impact are not given out for free as rewards. To obtain them, you will need to purchase them using Genesis Crystals. This currency can only be obtained through in-game purchases using real money.

Since Yelan's new skin is rumored to be a 5-star one, it may be more expensive than other outfits in the game. The price of Yelan's cosmetics could be similar to Diluc's Red Dead of Night-themed item, since the latter's rarity is also 5-star.

