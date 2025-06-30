Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught bosses and mechanics leaked

Genshin Impact has introduced a new endgame gameplay mode titled Stygian Onslaught. This is a permanent combat event wherein players need to create three teams and challenge three separate enemy bosses. The enemy lineup and mechanics for Stygian Onslaught refresh with every Genshin Impact version update, meaning that the upcoming version (5.8) will bring forth a new cycle of enemies that players will need to defeat.

Fortunately, leaker HomDGCat has disclosed information that hints at the possible enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught, which can be pretty helpful to players who want to prepare for this tough gameplay mode in advance. Read on to find out the leaked boss lineup for the upcoming version of Stygian Onslaught, along with the gameplay mechanics and strategies that will be useful for challenging these enemies.

Note: This article is based on leaked information, and readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

Enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught, as per leaks

Leaker HomDGCat, who is a very credible name in the Genshin Impact leaks community, has shared information about the possible bosses for the upcoming version of Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact 5.8. As per this leak, the following boss enemies will be featured in the Genshin Impact 5.8 Stygian Onslaught challenge:

Battlefield 1 boss: Tenebrous Papilla

Battlefield 2 boss: Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise

Battlefield 3 boss: Tenochtzitoc's Illusion

1) Tenebrous Papilla

Tenebrous Papilla (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Tenebrous Papilla boss is a Natlan enemy that can be found in the overworld. Needless to say, its gameplay mechanics, HP, and DEF will all be tweaked when it makes an appearance in the Stygian Onslaught gameplay mode. It will have the following total HP in different difficulty levels of Stygian Onslaught:

Difficulty level Boss HP Difficulty 3 (Hard) 795,858 HP Difficulty 4 (Menacing) 3,965,676 HP Difficulty 5 (Fearless) 6,419,728 HP

The boss' mechanics will also differ depending on which difficulty level you challenge the gameplay mode in. For Difficulty levels 1 to 4, the Tenebrous Papilla will have the following mechanics:

It will transform itself into other enemies to attack.

Some attacks will inflict the "Attrition" state on your party members, causing them to lose HP at intervals.

At the start of the battle, the Tenebrous Papilla will generate a Void Ward (shield) for itself, which requires a certain amount of Elemental attacks to be broken. If the shield cannot be broken within a short amount of time, "Dark Bombardment" will be unleashed, dealing immense AoE DMG to the active character. Additionally, the the All RES of the Tenebrous Papilla will also be increased.

For Difficulty level 5, the Tenebrous Papilla will have the following additional mechanics (in addition to the ones mentioned above):

The Tenebrous Papilla will have a Void Ward with 150 points. Each normal Elemental attack decreases this Void Ward by 1 point, while Nightsoul-aligned attacks decrease it by 3 points. When this Void Ward is broken, it will lose HP and be immobilized for a certain period of time, following which it will recover and regenerate the Void Ward.

If you fail to remove the Void Ward within a short period of time, the Tenebrous Papilla will unleash "Wrathful Dark Bombardment", which will immediately defeat the active character.

2) Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise

Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise is a Local Legend in Natlan, who requires specific mechanics and characters to be defeated. It will have the following HP pool across the various difficulty levels in Stygian Onslaught:

Difficulty level Boss HP Difficulty 3 (Hard) 653,097 HP Difficulty 4 (Menacing) 3,254,310 HP Difficulty 5 (Fearless) 6,350,004 HP

For Difficulty levels 1 to 4, the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise will have the following combat mechanics:

After being hit for a certain number of times, the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise will generate a "Thunderthorn Ward" (Electro shield). This shield can be broken using Elemental Reactions and attacks.

If the boss is attacked while it has the Thunderthorn Ward, it will deal backlash DMG to your characters.

The following mechanics will be added when you challenge the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise in Difficulty 5:

Each hit fills up the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise's shield bar by 3. Once the charge reaches 30, Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise gains a "Thunderthorn Ward". In this state, every attack triggers counter attacks, dealing damage to your party members.

With every hit that the Battle-Hardened Tent Tortoise takes (while it doesn't have a shield), it will shorten the amount of time needed to generate the Thunderthorn Ward.

The number of Elemental Reactions and attacks needed to break down the boss' Electro shield is increased.

3) Tenochtzitoc's Illusion

Tenochtzitoc's Illusion is a new enemy that has not yet been introduced in Genshin Impact. It is an upcoming enemy that is expected to be added to the game in version 5.8, as per leaks. It will have the following HP across different difficulty levels of Stygian Onslaught:

Difficulty level Boss HP Difficulty 3 (Hard) 851,231 HP Difficulty 4 (Menacing) 4,241,592 HP Difficulty 5 (Fearless) 6,008,088 HP

This boss will have the following combat mechanics for Difficulty levels 1 to 4:

While in battle, Tenochtzitoc's Illusion will summon multiple hats, and will hide amongst one of them. The position of the hats will then be swiftly switched. If the hat in which the boss is hiding takes Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged damage during this period, the switching of the hats will pause.

In order to defeat all the hats, you will need to deal a specific amount of DMG to the particular hat containing the boss. When this happens, Tenochtzitoc's Illusion will be instantly revealed, and will also take DMG and be temporarily immobilized. The DMG that the boss takes will increase based on how much Electro DMG, Hydro DMG Electro-Charged DMG, or Lunar-Charged DMG it has taken.

In Difficulty level 5, Tenochtzitoc's Illusion will gain the following additional mechanics:

Throughout the battle, Tenochtzitoc's Illusion will throw hats that deal Electro DMG to your characters, and can interrupt their attacks.

All hats created by the boss have 40% of its original HP. The All RES of the hats (excluding Hydro and Electro) is increased, and the hats also take 300% increased Electro-Charged and Lunar-Charged DMG.

Dealing Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged DMG to the hat that the boss is hiding in weakens its All RES massively. When this happens, the boss will lose HP.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

