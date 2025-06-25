Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught guide: Duration, rewards, and tips 

Stygian Onslaught is a new permanent event in Genshin Impact. It serves as an endgame gameplay mode, much like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater. Stygian Onslaught is a combat event wherein players need to form specific teams and defeat a total of three boss enemies, over varying difficulty levels. Participating in this event will provide rewards such as Primogems, Artifacts, Mora, and Dust of Enlightenment.

This article provides a guide on how to play the Stygian Onslaught event, along with its duration, and all the rewards that can be obtained from it.

Stygian Onslaught permanent event guide in Genshin Impact

The Stygian Onslaught domain is located in Liyue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Stygian Onslaught is a permanent event that is refreshed at the beginning of each new version of Genshin Impact. The current cycle of this event will last from June 25, 2025 to July 29, 2025, and it features these three boss enemies:

Trending

Hydro Tulpa

Lava Dragon Statue

Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

Once Genshin Impact 5.7 ends, a fresh cycle of Stygian Onslaught will begin (with the launch of version 5.8), bringing with it new enemies to battle.

How to play Stygian Onslaught?

Play through the Tumult Subduer quest to unlock Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

To participate in Stygian Onslaught for the first time, you will need to complete the "Tumult Subduer" quest, which can be accessed from the Events tab. The location of this quest is in Liyue, and it will give you a brief introduction to the Stygian Onslaught event. After completing the quest, you can begin take part in the Stygian Onslaught permanent event.

As mentioned, there are a total of three different bosses that you will need to defeat in this gameplay mode, and you will require three different teams to do so. You can pick from amongst the following difficulty levels, as per your convenience:

Normal

Advancing

Hard

Menacing

Fearless

You can unlock the Menacing difficulty level only after clearing Stygian Onslaught on Hard difficulty. Similarly, you will need to clear Menacing difficulty first in order to unlock the Fearless difficulty level. A hidden difficulty level called "Dire" is also unlocked after you successfully challenge and clear Stygian Onslaught on Fearless mode.

Stygian Onslaught features three different bosses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can select your teams by clicking on the "Battle Preparation" key once inside the Stygian Onslaught Domain. While picking teams, the Elements that have an advantage and disadvantage will be displayed to you. For the current cycle of Stygian Onslaught, the following are the enemies and their weaknesses:

1) Hydro Tulpa

The Hydro Tulpa is weak to Pyro, meaning that picking teams with Pyro DPS units (and suitable supports) is the easiest way to win this battle. Make sure not to use any Hydro characters while fighting the Hydro Tulpa, as this enemy is immune to all Hydro DMG.

Also read: 5 best Mavuika team comps in Genshin Impact

2) Lava Dragon Statue

While fighting the Lava Dragon Statue boss, Pyro and Dendro characters have an advantage. Refrain from using Cryo and Hydro characters in this challenge, as attacks of these Elements will make the enemy revert to its original Higher-RES form.

3) Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

The Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device is weak to Cryo. Forming Freeze teams with Cryo DPS units is the best way to beat this enemy.

Stygian Onslaught: Gameplay tips and strategies

Here are some tips and strategies you can use while clearing the Stygian Onslaught bosses on different difficulty levels:

Battlefield 1: Hydro Tulpa

Battlefield 1 Boss Hydro Tulpa: Turbulent Vortex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For the first four difficulty levels (Normal, Advancing, Hard, and Menacing), the Hydro Tulpa can be defeated normally in the same way that it can be defeated in the overworld (or in Spiral Abyss). The Tulpa will spawn half-Tulpas at regular intervals, so focus on destroying these half-Tulpas whenever they appear on the field.

While challenging the Hydro Tulpa on Fearless difficulty, it will generate a shield at intervals (in addition to spawning the half-Tulpas). You will need to take down this shield as fast as you can, or your active character will instantly get hit by a "Torrential Flurry", and be defeated.

Battlefield 2: Lava Dragon Statue

Battlefield 2 Boss Lava Dragon Statue: Blazing Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For the first four difficulty levels (Normal, Advancing, Hard, and Fearless), the Lava Dragon Statue's mechanics are the same as they are in the overworld. You will need to use Pyro characters for constant Pyro application in its first and second form. Once the Lava Dragon Statue is immobilized, focus on attacking it with all your units.

In the Fearless difficulty, the Lava Dragon Statue's RES to all elements is increased. Additionally, the number of Pyro DMG instances it takes in order to get immobilized is also further increased. Hence, you will need at least two Pyro units in order to speed up the process and immobilize the enemy faster.

Battlefield 3: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

Battlefield 3 Boss Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device - Obliterator Panoply (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For the first four difficulty levels (Normal, Advancing, Hard, and Menacing), the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device has its All Element RES increased, and it will immediately enter its rotating attack mode, wherein you will need to use constant Cryo attacks to stop it from gaining Flow Momentum.

While challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device on Fearless difficulty, the boss will have its All RES even further increased. Additionally, the number of Cryo attacks needed to reduce it from gaining Flow Momentum is also increased. A team with two to three Cryo characters is necessary to ensure that the boss cannot keep gaining Flow Momentum.

Stygian Onslaught: Rewards

Stygian Onslaught rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Apart from using Resin to claim Artifacts after finishing a Battlefield challenge, the following rewards are also available in Stygian Onslaught:

Tasks

Rewards Completing the challenge on Normal difficulty 150 Primogems, 100,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wits Completing the challenge on Advancing difficulty 150 Primogems, 100,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wits Completing the challenge on Hard difficulty 150 Primogems, 100,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wits Completing the challenge on Menacing difficulty Dust of Enlightenment, 100,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wits Completing the challenge on Fearless difficulty Dust of Enlightenment, 100,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wits

Additionally, you can also get 4-star and 5-star weapon skins after clearing Stygian Onslaught on Dire difficulty mode.

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.