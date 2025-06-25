Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught guide: Duration, rewards, and tips 

Stygian Onslaught is a new permanent event in Genshin Impact. It serves as an endgame gameplay mode, much like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater. Stygian Onslaught is a combat event wherein players need to form specific teams and defeat a total of three boss enemies, over varying difficulty levels. Participating in this event will provide rewards such as Primogems, Artifacts, Mora, and Dust of Enlightenment.
This article provides a guide on how to play the Stygian Onslaught event, along with its duration, and all the rewards that can be obtained from it.
Stygian Onslaught permanent event guide in Genshin Impact
Stygian Onslaught is a permanent event that is refreshed at the beginning of each new version of Genshin Impact. The current cycle of this event will last from June 25, 2025 to July 29, 2025, and it features these three boss enemies:
- Hydro Tulpa
- Lava Dragon Statue
- Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device
Once Genshin Impact 5.7 ends, a fresh cycle of Stygian Onslaught will begin (with the launch of version 5.8), bringing with it new enemies to battle.
How to play Stygian Onslaught?
To participate in Stygian Onslaught for the first time, you will need to complete the "Tumult Subduer" quest, which can be accessed from the Events tab. The location of this quest is in Liyue, and it will give you a brief introduction to the Stygian Onslaught event. After completing the quest, you can begin take part in the Stygian Onslaught permanent event.
As mentioned, there are a total of three different bosses that you will need to defeat in this gameplay mode, and you will require three different teams to do so. You can pick from amongst the following difficulty levels, as per your convenience:
- Normal
- Advancing
- Hard
- Menacing
- Fearless
You can unlock the Menacing difficulty level only after clearing Stygian Onslaught on Hard difficulty. Similarly, you will need to clear Menacing difficulty first in order to unlock the Fearless difficulty level. A hidden difficulty level called "Dire" is also unlocked after you successfully challenge and clear Stygian Onslaught on Fearless mode.
You can select your teams by clicking on the "Battle Preparation" key once inside the Stygian Onslaught Domain. While picking teams, the Elements that have an advantage and disadvantage will be displayed to you. For the current cycle of Stygian Onslaught, the following are the enemies and their weaknesses:
1) Hydro Tulpa
The Hydro Tulpa is weak to Pyro, meaning that picking teams with Pyro DPS units (and suitable supports) is the easiest way to win this battle. Make sure not to use any Hydro characters while fighting the Hydro Tulpa, as this enemy is immune to all Hydro DMG.
2) Lava Dragon Statue
While fighting the Lava Dragon Statue boss, Pyro and Dendro characters have an advantage. Refrain from using Cryo and Hydro characters in this challenge, as attacks of these Elements will make the enemy revert to its original Higher-RES form.
3) Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device
The Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device is weak to Cryo. Forming Freeze teams with Cryo DPS units is the best way to beat this enemy.
Stygian Onslaught: Gameplay tips and strategies
Here are some tips and strategies you can use while clearing the Stygian Onslaught bosses on different difficulty levels:
Battlefield 1: Hydro Tulpa
For the first four difficulty levels (Normal, Advancing, Hard, and Menacing), the Hydro Tulpa can be defeated normally in the same way that it can be defeated in the overworld (or in Spiral Abyss). The Tulpa will spawn half-Tulpas at regular intervals, so focus on destroying these half-Tulpas whenever they appear on the field.
While challenging the Hydro Tulpa on Fearless difficulty, it will generate a shield at intervals (in addition to spawning the half-Tulpas). You will need to take down this shield as fast as you can, or your active character will instantly get hit by a "Torrential Flurry", and be defeated.
Battlefield 2: Lava Dragon Statue
For the first four difficulty levels (Normal, Advancing, Hard, and Fearless), the Lava Dragon Statue's mechanics are the same as they are in the overworld. You will need to use Pyro characters for constant Pyro application in its first and second form. Once the Lava Dragon Statue is immobilized, focus on attacking it with all your units.
In the Fearless difficulty, the Lava Dragon Statue's RES to all elements is increased. Additionally, the number of Pyro DMG instances it takes in order to get immobilized is also further increased. Hence, you will need at least two Pyro units in order to speed up the process and immobilize the enemy faster.
Battlefield 3: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device
For the first four difficulty levels (Normal, Advancing, Hard, and Menacing), the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device has its All Element RES increased, and it will immediately enter its rotating attack mode, wherein you will need to use constant Cryo attacks to stop it from gaining Flow Momentum.
While challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device on Fearless difficulty, the boss will have its All RES even further increased. Additionally, the number of Cryo attacks needed to reduce it from gaining Flow Momentum is also increased. A team with two to three Cryo characters is necessary to ensure that the boss cannot keep gaining Flow Momentum.
Stygian Onslaught: Rewards
Apart from using Resin to claim Artifacts after finishing a Battlefield challenge, the following rewards are also available in Stygian Onslaught:
Additionally, you can also get 4-star and 5-star weapon skins after clearing Stygian Onslaught on Dire difficulty mode.
