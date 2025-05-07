Genshin Impact Secret Source Automaton - Overseer Device boss guide: Location, tips, and best strategy to beat

The Secret Source Automaton - Overseer Device is the new world boss introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Defeating this overworld enemy will drop materials that you will need to ascend and level up characters, such as Escoffier. This Secret Source Automaton boss can be found in the Natlan region of the map.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Secret Source Automaton boss in Genshin Impact.

Location of the Secret Source Automaton - Overseer Device boss in Genshin Impact

Location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

The new world boss can be found on an isolated Island west of the Atocpan region of Natlan. Take the Teleport Waypoint to the western side of the Volcano as showcased above and travel to the coast, specifically to the spot marked on the map. You will find a few Koholasaur swimming, which you can transform into.

Travel to the island following the trail of Phlogiston using the path marked on the map. You will be able to easily reach the island. This is the easiest way to get to the location of the Secret Source Automaton - Overseer Device boss. Make sure to activate the nearby Teleport Waypoint.

How to defeat the Secret Source Automaton - Overseer Device boss in Genshin Impact

The boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, HoYoverse)

The new boss is a bit different than all of the other Natlan overworld enemies that you have faced so far. Unlike the other bosses, you will be at a bit disadvantage if you use characters from the region, especially on their Nightsoul State. The boss will start and counterattack if you use Natlanese characters, but there is a bypass to this.

Simply use a Cryo character to effectively take down the Overseer Device. Any on-field character who can apply this element will come in handy. Keep an eye out for when the boss starts using its Beam attack. Then keep hitting it with Cryo to effectively stop him. Freeze (Cryo+Hydro) works exceptionally well, as you will be able to stun the device for a few seconds.

Rewards

You will receive the Secret Source Airflow Accumulator for defeating the Overseer Device world boss. You can claim it using your Resin and keep challenging it till you obtain enough materials to completely build Escoffier in Genshin Impact.

Besides the boss material, you will also receive Artifacts, Mora, and other items, including Friendship XP, once you claim the rewards using your Resin.

