How to get and use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 18, 2025 06:58 GMT
Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact
Dust of Enlightenment is a new item (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact is a new item introduced with the 5.7 update. First announced during the patch's official Preview Livestream, this artifact material allows you to redefine the stats of an already leveled-up artifact. But they are one-time use only, and you can obtain them by completing various challenges in the game, among a few other ways.

Ad

This article will cover how to get the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact and use it.

How to obtain the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact

New endgame rewards you with Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
New endgame rewards you with Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Dust of Enlightenment is a new material that allows you to reroll the sub-stats of any artifact that you have already leveled up. You can get two of them by logging in during the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, but there are a few other ways to obtain them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass or Gnostic Hymn offers many resources, including artifact enhancement materials such as Sanctifying Elixir and the Dust of Enlightenment. One will be available in each Battle Pass, and you can earn it by getting the Paid Tier. The Dust of Enlightenment can be obtained once you reach Level 38 in the Battle Pass.

Stygian Onslaught

Genshin Impact version 5.7 has introduced a new endgame challenge called Stygian Onslaught. You can earn the Dust of Enlightenment by participating in this mode and by clearing certain objectives. Besides the artifact enhancement material, you can also obtain other rewards, such as Primogems, by completing this challenging endgame mode.

Ad

How to use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact

Changing artifact sub-stats by using the Dust of Enlightenment (Image via HoYoverse)
Changing artifact sub-stats by using the Dust of Enlightenment (Image via HoYoverse)

As stated earlier, the Dust of Enlightenment allows you to reroll any leveled-up artifact's substats. You can select upto two stats that you want to be changed, but the rolls will still be dependent on RNG.

Ad

Here is how you can use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact:

  • Select any artifact that you want to reroll
  • Click on the Reshape option on the bottom right side of the screen
  • Select any two of the stats that you want to change
  • Click on Reshape again to reroll the stats
  • You can now select whether you want to keep the previous sub-stats or the new ones

Keep in mind that certain Artifacts, such as the Goblet, may require more than one Dust of Enlightenment.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications