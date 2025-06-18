How to get and use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact

The Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact is a new item introduced with the 5.7 update. First announced during the patch's official Preview Livestream, this artifact material allows you to redefine the stats of an already leveled-up artifact. But they are one-time use only, and you can obtain them by completing various challenges in the game, among a few other ways.
This article will cover how to get the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact and use it.
How to obtain the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact
The Dust of Enlightenment is a new material that allows you to reroll the sub-stats of any artifact that you have already leveled up. You can get two of them by logging in during the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, but there are a few other ways to obtain them.
Battle Pass
The Battle Pass or Gnostic Hymn offers many resources, including artifact enhancement materials such as Sanctifying Elixir and the Dust of Enlightenment. One will be available in each Battle Pass, and you can earn it by getting the Paid Tier. The Dust of Enlightenment can be obtained once you reach Level 38 in the Battle Pass.
Stygian Onslaught
Genshin Impact version 5.7 has introduced a new endgame challenge called Stygian Onslaught. You can earn the Dust of Enlightenment by participating in this mode and by clearing certain objectives. Besides the artifact enhancement material, you can also obtain other rewards, such as Primogems, by completing this challenging endgame mode.
How to use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact
As stated earlier, the Dust of Enlightenment allows you to reroll any leveled-up artifact's substats. You can select upto two stats that you want to be changed, but the rolls will still be dependent on RNG.
Here is how you can use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact:
- Select any artifact that you want to reroll
- Click on the Reshape option on the bottom right side of the screen
- Select any two of the stats that you want to change
- Click on Reshape again to reroll the stats
- You can now select whether you want to keep the previous sub-stats or the new ones
Keep in mind that certain Artifacts, such as the Goblet, may require more than one Dust of Enlightenment.
