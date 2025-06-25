Best teams for Genshin Impact 5.7 Stygian Onslaught

Stygian Onslaught is a new permanent gameplay mode introduced in Genshin Impact 5.7. A fresh rotation of Stygian Onslaught will be available with every new Genshin Impact version update, and the current cycle will be available till July 29, 2025. The first ever iteration of Stygian Onslaught features three tanky bosses: the Hydro Tulpa, the Lava Dragon Statue, and the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device. Each of these bosses has Elements they are both weak and immune to, meaning that you will need to form teams based around the enemies' weaknesses.

Ad

This article provides a guide to the various team compositions that you can use to clear Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact 5.7.

Also read: Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught guide: Duration, rewards, and tips

Team compositions for Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact 5.7

Battlefield 1: Hydro Tulpa

Hydro Tulpa boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Hydro Tulpa boss is weak to Pyro, and is immune to Hydro DMG. Keeping this in mind, you can use the following teams to challenge and defeat it in Stygian Onslaught:

Ad

Trending

1) Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mavuika's premium team is the top choice for this boss. Not only does Mavuika dish out incredible amounts of frontloaded damage, she can also quickly destroy the half-Tulpas spawned by the Hydro Tulpa at intervals during the challenge. Citlali can also be used to Freeze the half-Tulpas efficiently.

Ad

2) Arlecchino, Fischl, Chevreuse, Xiangling

Arlecchino, Fischl, Chevreuse, Xiangling (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is a Pyro DPS unit with high attack speed, making a team built around her a good choice for fighting the Hydro Tulpa. Fischl's presence in this team ensures that Overloaded reactions are triggered, while Xiangling is a great sub-DPS unit who can boost the team's overall DMG. It is recommended to use Chevreuse in this team composition, but she can also be replaced by Bennett, in case you don't have her.

Ad

3) Mavuika, Citlali, Iansan, Bennett

Mavuika, Citlali, Iansan, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This is another Mavuika team that you can use in this battlefield. This team is especially viable for higher difficulty levels, such as Fearless and Dire. Both Iansan and Bennett can buff Mavuika, and help her deal enough damage to defeat the Hydro Tulpa in under two minutes.

Ad

Also read: How to get weapon skins in Genshin Impact

Battlefield 2: Lava Dragon Statue

Lava Dragon Statue boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For this boss, you will need a team that features Pyro units. Refrain from using Cryo and Hydro characters for the Lava Dragon Statue, as Cryo and Hydro attacks increase the boss' All RES.

Ad

You can use the following teams to defeat the Lava Dragon Statue boss in Stygian Onslaught:

1) Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett

Kinich, Emilie, Xiangling, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Burning team with Kinich as the main DPS will help you quickly defeat the Lava Dragon Statue. Since this boss requires constant Pyro application in its first two phases, Xiangling and Bennett can provide off-field Pyro application (alongside Emilie providing off-field Dendro application), while Kinich stays on field and whittles down the enemy's HP swiftly.

Ad

Also read: How to play Kinich in Genshin Impact: Rotations, playstyle, and ideal stats

2) Varesa, Iansan, Xiangling, Chevreuse

Varesa, Iansan, Xiangling, Chevreuse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Even though Dendro is one of the recommended elements for this challenge, you can use a Varesa DPS team without any Dendro units. Varesa is a very strong damage dealer by herself, and she can easily defeat the Lava Dragon Statue boss, provided the support characters are well-built.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

3) Arlecchino, Emilie, Nahida, Bennett

Arlecchino, Emilie, Nahida, Bennett (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Another Burning team that you can use to clear this challenge is one with Arlecchino, Emilie, Nahida, and Bennett. While this boss does have increased Pyro RES in its second phase, the overall damage Arlecchino deals easily beats out the tiny window of disadvantage she has during the boss' second phase. Emilie's presence in this team is crucial, as she acts as an off-field sub-DPS unit, constantly triggering Burning reactions.

Ad

Battlefield 3: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device boss in Stygian Onslaught (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This boss is not only weak to Cryo, but it also specifically needs Cryo Elemental attacks in order to take damage. You can use these teams to fight the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device in Stygian Onslaught:

Ad

1) Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe

Skirk, Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The recently released 5-star Cryo unit Skirk is one of the best characters to fight this boss with. Not only are her attacks very strong, they are also incredibly fast, which means that the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device will not have much of a window to keep gaining Flow Momentum. Escoffier is Skirk's best support, and Furina and Shenhe can also significantly buff Skirk's overall damage.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

2) Ayaka, Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe

Ayaka, Escoffier, Furina, Shenhe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In case you don't have Skirk, you can clear this challenge with Ayaka as the main DPS as well. Since Escoffier shreds up to 55% enemy Cryo RES, she can help Ayaka deal more damage to the boss. Shenhe is one of the best supports for Ayaka, and cannot be replaced in this team.

Ad

3) Wriothesley, Escoffier, Furina, Dahlia

Wriothesley, Escoffier, Furina, Dahlia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A team with Wriothesley as the hypercarry can also work while fighting the Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device. Furina and Dahlia can buff Wriothesley's DMG and ATK SPD, respectively. However, note that this team might not be as effective in the higher difficulty levels such as Fearless and Dire.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.