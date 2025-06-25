How to get weapon skins in Genshin Impact?

Stygian Onslaught is a new endgame mode in Genshin Impact, released in version 5.7. It has six different stages: Normal, Advancing, Hard, Menacing, Fearless, and Dire. Their difficulty keeps increasing with each level. In the Dire stage, you will have to face level 110 enemies. Meanwhile, by completing the Fearless stage, you can obtain most rewards, such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mora, and Dust of Enhancement.

The developers have mentioned that players can obtain special items after completing the sixth stage. The Stygian Onslaught mode was released on June 25, 2025, and players noticed that they could gain special weapon skins after completing the event on Dire difficulty.

On that note, this article lists the prerequisites for obtaining weapon skins through the new endgame mode, Stygian Onslaught, in Genshin Impact.

Weapon skins can be obtained after completing the new event, Stygian Onslaught, in Genshin Impact

Stygian Onslaught is a permanent event in Genshin Impact, introduced in version 5.7. The developers have confirmed that this event will be released in every upcoming update. Furthermore, they have also mentioned that players can obtain a special item called Dust of Enlightenment from this mode. This item will help players reroll their level 20 5-star artifacts.

The Stygian Onslaught game mode for version 5.7 was released on June 25, 2025, and will be available till July 29, 2025. During the v5.7 livestream, the developers did not disclose the rewards for completing the Dire difficulty in the Stygian Onslaught game mode.

However, after this event was released in-game, players noticed they could obtain weapon skins after completing the last stage.

To unlock the Dire difficulty, you must first complete the previous difficulty, Fearless. Once you defeat all bosses within the given time in this stage, you can unlock the sixth and final level in the event, which is Dire. However, do note that you will have to face level 110 bosses with exceptional skills in this stage.

Furthermore, depending on your clear time in this level, you can obtain either a 4-star or a 5-star skin. These are the requirements to get weapon skins from the new game mode:

To obtain the 4-star skin: Complete the challenge on Dire difficulty in single-player mode.

Complete the challenge on Dire difficulty in single-player mode. To obtain the 5-star skin: Complete the challenge on Dire difficulty in single-player mode within 180 seconds.

The 4-star weapon skin is called Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller, and the other one is named Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller - Sublimation. These cosmetics are time-limited and will expire when version 5.7 ends.

