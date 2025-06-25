How to unlock Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact

The developers have announced the arrival of a new endgame mode called Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact version 5.7. During the v5.7 special program, they also revealed that by playing this mode, players can obtain various rewards, including Primogems, Artifacts, and a new item called Dust of Enlightenment.

Ad

Furthermore, the developers have mentioned that farming Artifacts through this mode would be efficient than spending Resin on the domains. The mode has a total of six stages that the players can challenge.

This article lists the pre-requirements to unlock the new permanent event, Stygian Onslaught, in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught: Everything you need to know

How to unlock the new endgame mode, Stygian Onslaught, in Genshin Impact

Complete the Tumult Subduer World Quest to unlock the new endgame mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 5.7, players can take part in a new permanent event in Genshin Impact, called Stygian Onslaught. It has a total of six stages, and in each stage, you will have to defeat three world bosses within a specific duration. By doing so, you can obtain items like Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Dust of Enlightenment.

Ad

Trending

The Stygian Onslaught mode in version 5.7 will be available from June 25, 2025, till July 29, 2025. However, if you want to farm Artifacts, you would have to complete its challenges in ten days. In the first ten days of the mode, you can gain additional Artifacts and Dust of Enlightenment if you reach a certain amount of Dire Prestige points.

You can claim Artifact rewards by spending Resin after clearing the event challenges on Hard difficulty and above to earn Dire Prestige points. Once you gain 120 Dire Prestige, you get an additional 5-star Artifact, and if you earn 1200 points, you get a Dust of Enlightenment.

Ad

During the v5.7 livestream, the developers announced that this event will be released eight days after every new version is released. It likely means that the enemy lineup could change with every update. They have also mentioned that players can obtain three Dusts of Enlightenment each update, through this event.

These are some of the pre-requirements to unlock the new mode:

Adventure Rank 20 or above

Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act 3 "Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

Complete Archon Quest "Perilous Trail" before starting this event

Ad

Also read: How to get and use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact

Location of the new event domain (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the Stygian Onslaught event, you would also need to complete the Tumult Subduer World Quest (WQ). To start this WQ, go to the Events Overview tab in the game and click on Stygian Onslaught. Over here, you will find an option to track the World Quest. The objective area is located near the Teleport Waypoint in Liyue, Mingyun Village.

Ad

After reaching this location, Keqing will explain about the Ley Line disturbance in the Sal Terrae area. Soon, Yelan also joins the conversation, and after some discussion, you are allowed to enter the new event's domain. You can then select either Normal, Advancing, or Hard difficulty. However, to unlock the Menacing, Fearless, and Dire stages, you would need to complete all previous levels.

As stated earlier, you can claim the Artifact rewards by clearing challenges on Hard difficulty and above. You gain a Dire Prestige point with each Resin that you spend. Once you gain 120 Dire Prestige, you get an additional 5-star Artifact, and if you earn 1200 points, you get a Dust of Enlightenment.

Also read: Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught guide: Duration, rewards, and tips

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.