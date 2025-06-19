Genshin Impact 5.8 leaks share details about new reaction

With the Genshin Impact 5.8 closed beta test ongoing, leakers have started sharing various new information related to the upcoming version. Starting from new characters to map expansions, quests, and events, plenty of leaks regarding Genshin Impact 5.8 are now available. One such leak has hinted at a new Elemental reaction that might be coming to Genshin Impact in the future, and will be added to the roster of reactions that currently exist in game. Needless to say, this information has piqued the playerbase's interest, as a new Elemental Reaction means a new meta and fresh combat gameplay, which is always exciting.
Read on to find out more about this new reaction that will be added to the game in Genshin Impact 5.8, according to leaks.
Note: This information is based on leaks, and is subject to change before official release. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.
Lunar Electro-Charged reaction is coming soon to Genshin Impact, as per leaks
As disclosed by credible leaker HomDGCat, a brand new Elemental Reaction titled "Lunar Electro-Charged" will be introduced in Genshin Impact 5.8. The description for this reaction is the following:
When Electro meets Hydro, the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction occurs. This reaction forms a Thundercloud, which deals continuous Electro DMG to nearby enemies who are affected by both Electro and Hydro. Lunar Electro-Charged DMG can Crit, and its CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG is calculated based on all characters involved in creating the reaction by applying Electro and Hydro elements.
As stated in the description, the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction can only be triggered by characters who wield Electro and Hydro, and the overall damage of this reaction will be based on these characters' Elemental Mastery.
Leaker UncleBalls Leaks has also shared information regarding the visual appearance of this new Elemental Reaction. When the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction is triggered, the damage numbers will be displayed on screen in italics, and will have a purple-white gradient color scheme.
Kit leaks of Ineffa — a rumored new 5-star Electro unit releasing in Genshin Impact 5.8 — have hinted at her being able to trigger the Lunar Electro-Charged reaction. However, it is not yet known if this reaction will be tied solely to Ineffa (similar to Nilou's special Bloom reactions), or can be triggered by all characters.
Additionally, leakers have also shared information about a free event weapon in Genshin Impact 5.8, which can be obtained by all players. As per this leak, this weapon (called Flame-Forged Insight) has a passive effect that can also be triggered by creating Lunar-Charged reactions.
