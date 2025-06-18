Genshin Impact 5.8 free weapon: Name, stats, and ascension materials leaked

With the recent release of the game's version 5.7, leaks about the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 version have already started surfacing online. This includes unofficial information regarding the upcoming banners, new characters, weapons, and more. One such leak has hinted at a free weapon that players might be able to obtain in Genshin Impact 5.8. Players always look forward to free weapons that can be obtained via in-game events, so this leak is a welcome surprise for the community.

This article discusses leaked information regarding the free weapon to potentially arrive with Genshin Impact 5.8, including details such as its name, stats, passive effects, and ascension materials.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change before release. Players are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.8 free event weapon details, as per leaks

Well-known Genshin leakers spletnik_fatui and HomDGCat have recently shared information regarding a free event weapon that will be awarded to all players in Genshin Impact 5.8. This weapon is possibly a 4-star Claymore named Flame-Forged Insight and is expected to have the following stats:

Base ATK: 510

510 Secondary stat: 165.4 Elemental Mastery

If the leaks are valid, Flame-Forged Insight has a decent Base ATK for a 4-star weapon, and its Elemental Mastery secondary stat implies that it can be used by characters who focus on triggering a variety of Elemental Reactions.

This Claymore also has the following passive effect (at Refinement Rank 1), as per the latest leaks:

"After Lunar-Charged, Electro-Charged, and Bloom reactions are triggered, 12 Elemental Energy is restored for the user, and their Elemental Mastery is increased by 60 for the next 15 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds, and can take place even when the character equipping this weapon is off-field."

Lunar-Charged is supposedly a new Elemental Reaction that is expected to be launched in Genshin Impact 5.8. As seen from the passive effect of the weapon, units that scale off Elemental Mastery will be the best wielders for this Claymore. There are currently quite a few characters in the game who could also make good use of this free weapon, such as Beidou, Kaveh, and Dori.

Genshin Impact 5.8 free event weapon ascension materials, as per leaks

Possible ascension materials for Flame-Forged Insight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The following ascension materials will be required to level up Flame-Forged Insight, according to leaks:

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x3

Delirious Desolation of the Sacred Lord x9

Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord x9

Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord x4

Cold-Cracked Shellshard x15

Warm Back-Shell x18

Blazing Prismshell x27

Transoceanic Pearl x10

Transoceanic Chunk x15

Xenochromatic Crystal x18

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord, Delirious Desolation of the Sacred Lord, Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord, and Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord can be farmed from the Natlan weapon domain (Ancient Watchtower) on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Cold-Cracked Shellshard, Warm Back-Shell, and Blazing Prismshell can be obtained by defeating Furnace Shell Mountain Weasel enemies in Natlan.

Transoceanic Pearl, Transoceanic Chunk, and Xenochromatic Crystal can be acquired as enemy drops from Fontemer Abberants located all over Fontaine.

