5 details you might have missed in Genshin Impact The Gods' Limits trailer

The developers of Genshin Impact recently released the "Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The Gods' Limits" trailer video, which gave the playerbase a sneak peek into the lore of the Four Shades of the Heavenly Principles. While these four divine beings — Ronova, Istaroth, Naberius/Rhinedottir, and Asmoday — have been name-dropped during certain points in the game, the release of this teaser marks their official introduction to the Genshin Impact community.

This article discusses five details that you might have overlooked while watching the Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The Gods' Limits video.

Genshin Impact: 5 details players might have missed in The Gods' Limits trailer video

1) Istaroth's connection to Venti

Istaroth seems to be closely linked to Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

As revealed in The Gods' Limits trailer video, Istaroth — the Ruler of Time — has the same voice actor as the Anemo Archon Venti in all four dub languages. While theories about Venti being connected to Istaroth have been prevalent amongst the playerbase for quite some time, this recent reveal confirms this connection between the two.

Furthermore, Venti's 'Hello' voiceline in game also seems to support this theory, as he mentions that the Traveler has 'forgotten' who he actually is:

*Yawn* That was a refreshing sleep. Ah, Traveler, we meet again! What? You don't remember me? Ahaha, well, allow me to join you on your quest once again. I must see to it that the bards of the world tell the Traveler's tales!

2) Possible hint towards Asmoday actually being Paimon

Asmoday's 'new master' might be the Traveler (Image via HoYoverse)

In The Gods' Limits trailer video, Ronova mentions that Asmoday — the Ruler of Space — has been missing for quite some time. For those who might have forgotten, Asmoday is the same god that players meet in the game's opening cutscene, where we see her separating the Traveler twins.

While the Shades discussed Asmoday's absence in The Gods' Limits teaser, they wondered if she had "switched sides", and whether "she loves her new master more than her own self". While no further details are provided about this 'new master', it might very well be possible that this person is in fact, the Traveler — which would mean that Asmoday is now Paimon.

While the connection between Paimon and Asmoday had been talked about ever since the game's release (owing to similarities in their appearance), the release of this latest Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser further seems to hint at that possibility.

3) Ronova's wings are similar to the Inazuma Omnipresent God statue

Ronova's wings are shaped the same way as those featured on the Omnipresent God's statue (Image via HoYoverse)

As can be seen in The Gods' Limits video, Ronova's wings bear an uncanny resemblance to that of the Statue of the Omnipresent God in Inazuma. This statue can be found right outside Tenshukaku, which is the residence of the Electro Archon.

While the reason for this is up to conjecture, it can be theorized that the Raiden Shogun might have some connection with either the Shades of the Heavenly Principles, or with the Heavenly Principles themselves.

4) The Tsarita's target is the Heavenly Principles

Pierro's cryptic line about 'killing a god' is rather mysterious (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser video, Fatui Harbinger Pierro talks about "the price of killing a god", while also mentioning that the Tsaritsa seems to think that "even the gods have their limits". This implies that the Tsaritsa — and the Fatui Harbingers, by extension — seem to be targeting the Heavenly Principles themselves, and don't have much to do with the Archons of the other nations.

5) Columbina's presence in Nod-Krai might be mired in conflict

The reason behind the Fatui being asked to 'retrieve' Columbina is yet unknown (Image via HoYoverse)

As revealed in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The Gods' Limits video, the Fatui seem to be looking for the Third Harbinger Columbina in Nod-Krai, and have been tasked with 'retrieving' her, and bringing her back. This development is rather interesting, as it implies that Columbina might have other plans of her own, which don't coincide with the Tsaritsa or the Fatui's objectives.

